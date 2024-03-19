DH Evening Brief: SC refuses to stay CAA implementation; BJP MPs including Tejasvi Surya detained after 'azan' row escalates in Bengaluru

SC refuses to stay CAA implementation, asks Centre to respond to pleas within 3 weeks
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Indira Jaising and Vijay Hansaria asked the court to seek a statement from Mehta that no citizenship would be granted in the meantime as once citizenship is granted, the whole process would become irreversible and the matter would become infructuous.
'Loud music' during azan row: BJP MPs including Tejasvi Surya detained after protest erupts over shopkeeper’s assault
A large crowd gathered after the BJP gave a call to its supporters to chant Hanuman Chalisa at the spot at noon on Tuesday. BJP leaders were also at the spot to support the protest.
Supreme Court orders Baba Ramdev to personally appear in Patanjali hearing
The apex court today resumed the hearing where it had previously issued a Contempt notice when Patanjali Ayurved continued publishing misleading ads about medicinal cures.
Modi's guarantees will meet same fate as BJP's 2004 India Shining push: Kharge
The Congress president was speaking at the Congress Working Committee meet at the Delhi HQ where the party is expected to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.
China's claims 'absurd', Arunachal 'was, is and will always be' part of India: MEA
A Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson said Beijing 'never acknowledges and firmly opposes" the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India', official media in Beijing had reported.
India stares at summer water crisis as reservoir levels slide
India's main reservoirs have hit their lowest March levels in five years, government data showed, indicating a possible squeeze on drinking water and power availability this summer.
Former Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP
Joining the BJP, Sandhu spoke about the growth of the India-US relationship and said development has been its focus area in a host of fields such as the semiconductor industry.
Bombay HC sentences ex-cop Pradeep Sharma to life imprisonment in 2006 fake encounter case
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced former policeman Pradeep Sharma to life imprisonment in connection with the fake encounter of Ramnarayan Gupta, an alleged close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan in 2006, in Mumbai.
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's sister-in-law Sita Soren joins BJP
In her resignation letter addressed to JMM supremo and her father-in-law, Shibu Soren, Sita Soren stated that following the demise of her husband, the party failed to provide adequate support to her and her family.
No trust deficit with BJP over seat-sharing in Karnataka, says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy
The former chief minister asserted that there is no confusion in the ties between BJP and JD(S), as he expressed hope that the issue over giving Kolar seat to the regional party 'will be clear'.
Intermittent fasting linked to 91% increase in risk of death from heart disease: Study
The researchers, led by Victor Zhong of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, analyzed data from about 20,000 adults included in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.