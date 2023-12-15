DH Evening Brief: SC refuses to stay HC order allowing survey of Shahi Idgah complex; Criminal shot dead inside Patna court in presence of cops

SC refuses to stay Allahabad HC order allowing survey of Shahi Idgah mosque complex
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay the Allahabad High Court's December 14 order directing a survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque abutting the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura.
Criminal shot dead inside Patna court in presence of cops; suspects held
An accused who was produced in a civil court in Patna was fatally shot by two people in the presence of onlookers, the police said on X on Monday.
Female UP judge seeks permission to 'end life' over sexual harassment by senior district judge; CJI seeks report
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has requested a report following the circulation of an open letter on social media, written by a woman civil judge in Uttar Pradesh.
Lok Sabha security breach key conspirator Lalit Jha sent to 7-day police custody
Lalit Jha, believed to be the key conspirator behind the Parliament security breach, was sent to 7-day police custody on Friday.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces crop loan interest waiver
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced a crop loan interest waiver during the Winter Session of the state Assembly on Friday.
Security breach rocks Parliament; Opposition questions Shah for no statement in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
Parliament witnessed no business for the second consecutive day on Friday following noisy protests over Opposition's demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Lok Sabha by two "intruders" whose entry was "facilitated" by BJP MP Pratap Simha.
Hardik Pandya appointed Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024 season
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named as captain by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL season.
There is more to BJP’s CM choices than RSS’ hand
The selection of its new chief ministerial faces by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been explained by some as signifying a generational change.
Prince Harry wins damages over phone-hacking by British newspapers
Britain's Prince Harry was awarded 140,600 pounds (around $180,700) after London's High Court ruled on Friday he had been the victim of "modest" phone-hacking and other unlawful information gathering by journalists on British newspapers.
SC to hear Mahua Moitra's plea against Lok Sabha expulsion on Jan 3
The Supreme Court on Friday posted a plea by TMC leader Mahua Moitra against expulsion from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash for query' corruption case for consideration on January 3, 2024.
Bear gains entry to Karnataka school, feasts on food items
The bear feasted on food items and damaged the furniture.
Close on the heels of the Forest department rescuing a bear that had raided a pushcart and ate the food items in Ajjipura village in Hanur taluk in Chamarajanager distrcit, another incident of a bear creating ruckus by entering a school by breaking the door has been reported at Martalli in the same taluk on Thursday night.