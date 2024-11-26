DH Evening Brief | SC rejects plea to reintroduce ballot papers in polls; Centre asks Bangladesh to ensure safety of minorities after arrest of Hindu monk

'Ensure safety of minorities': India on arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Das in Bangladesh
India on Tuesday noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, and urged authorities there to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.
PAN cards with QR code planned under PAN 2.0 project
The government has approved a Rs 1,435-crore project to revamp the existing system of issuing permanent account number under which PAN cards with QR Code feature will be given free of cost to taxpayers
Law should be brought to end Muslims' voting power, says seer during Waqf protest in Karnataka
Urging everyone to unite to protect farmers and their land, Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji said a law should be brought in where Muslims community don't have voting power.
BJP in no hurry to announce CM candidate until portfolio allocation finalised
The BJP would not rush into announcing its chief ministerial candidate until the distribution of portfolios in the new Maharashtra government is finalised.
Tension in fringe areas of Imphal after Meitei community member goes missing
Tension was palpable on Tuesday in parts of the Imphal West district that borders Kangpokpi after a 55-year-old man belonging to the Meitei community remained missing for more than 24 hours.
Sambhal mosque in Uttar Pradesh: Of temples, 'Kalki avatar' and a protracted legal battle in offing
A court ordered survey that witnessed large scale violence resulting in loss of four lives, an alleged ASI report dated back to 1875 claiming existence of a temple.
Gambhir flies back home for 'personal emergency', to rejoin in Adelaide
India head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back home with his family due to a "personal emergency" and is unlikely to rejoin the squad before the second Test against Australia beginning December 6 in Adelaide.
Moody's cuts outlook on Adani firms to -ve; Fitch puts some Adani bonds on negative watch amid US indictment
Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday that it has cut the outlook on the ratings of seven Adani entities to 'negative' from 'stable'
Sri Lanka President to visit China after proposed official trip to India: Official
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake plans to visit China following his proposed official trip to India.
Published 26 November 2024, 12:59 IST