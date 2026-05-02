DH Evening Brief | SC rejects TMC's plea against EC circular on central staff for vote counting; India launches disaster alert system

<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC can choose counting personnel: SC rejects TMC's plea</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Saturday declined to entertain a plea by West Bengal's ruling party, All India Trinamool Congress against the Election Commission's circular to appoint central government staff as supervisor and assistant during the counting of votes of Assembly polls scheduled on May 4, 2026.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sc-declines-to-consider-tmcs-plea-against-ec-circular-on-central-staff-for-west-bengal-vote-counting-3988384">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India launches disaster alert system; users from across the country get test message</h2>.<p>In a bid to strengthen our disaster response, India launched its mobile-based disaster communication systems on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/newsalert-india-launches-disaster-alert-system-users-from-across-the-country-get-test-message-3988347">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Hundreds stage protest over 'threats' by TMC workers in West Bengal</h2>.<p>Demanding safety after counting of votes, hundreds of villagers staged a protest in Falta in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, alleging they were receiving life threats from TMC workers in the area.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/hundreds-stage-protest-over-threats-by-tmc-workers-in-west-bengal-3988517">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED registers highest-ever raids, attachments; decline in arrests: Annual report</h2>.<p>Arrests effected by the ED in money laundering cases have reduced by about 27 per cent during the last financial year, but the value of attached assets recorded an all-time high at over 81,000 crore for the period, official data stated.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ed-registers-highest-ever-raids-attachments-decline-in-arrests-annual-report-3988469">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Maharashtra shocker| 4-year-old girl raped, crushed with stone, body dumped in cow dung</h2>.<p>In an incident that shocked Maharashtra, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and brutally murdered by a 65-year-old senior citizen in Bhor taluka of Pune district.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-crime-4-year-old-girl-sexually-assaulted-murdered-in-pune-district-senior-citizen-held-3988265">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Lyricist Prasoon Joshi appointed Chairman of Prasar Bharati</h2>.<p>Well-known lyricist Prasoon Joshi was on Saturday appointed the Chairman of Prasar Bharati, the country's public service broadcaster. He succeeds former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal, who resigned in December last year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lyricist-prasoon-joshi-appointed-chairman-of-prasar-bharati-3988600">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: GBA to remove potentially dangerous structures after Bowring tragedy</h2>.<p>After a weak compound wall of the Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital collapsed and killed seven people on April 29, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, on Saturday, instructed the officials to remove compound walls and dangerous buildings that are in a dilapidated condition and pose a risk of collapse.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-gba-to-remove-potentially-dangerous-structures-after-bowring-tragedy-3988587">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Donald Trump says US Navy acting 'like pirates' to carry out naval blockade of Iranian ports</h2>.<p>President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. Navy was acting "like pirates" in carrying out Washington's naval blockade of Iranian ports during the US and Israel's war against Iran.</p><p><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/donald-trump-says-us-navy-acting-like-pirates-to-carry-out-naval-blockade-of-iranian-ports-3988480">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Centre notifies 100% FDI in insurance companies</h2>.<p>The Centre on Saturday notified 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in insurance companies under the automatic route, permitting wider participation from overseas investors.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/centre-notifies-100-fdi-in-insurance-companies-3988594">Read more</a></p>.<h2>We hear Indian athletes running away when there's doping control: International Testing Agency head</h2>.<p>The head of the International Testing Agency (ITA), the body that manages anti-doping programme in Olympic Games and other major global events, has expressed concern at the high rate of doping cases in India and athletes getting "advance notice prior to testing" and avoiding furnishing samples if there is doping control.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/we-hear-indian-athletes-running-away-when-theres-doping-control-international-testing-agency-head-3988448">Read more</a></p>