DH Evening Brief | SC reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal's pleas; Kolkata doctor's parents allege police tried to hush up case; and more

Excise policy 'scam': Supreme Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal's pleas for bail, against arrest by CBI
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's separate pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam.
Read more
Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Parents allege police tried to hush up case, bribe them
Family members of a doctor, who was raped and murdered here last month, joined the protesting medics at RG Kar hospital and accused the Kolkata Police of attempting to suppress the case by hurriedly cremating the body of the doctor.
Read more
Hema Committee report: Kerala High Court constitutes Special Bench to hear cases
The Kerala High Court on Thursday said it will constitute a five-judge special bench to hear cases related to the Justice Hema Committee report.
Read more
Russia builds secret trade route with India to acquire critical goods for its war in Ukraine: Report
Russia has built a covert trade route to acquire critical electronics from India for its war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing leaked government documents and anonymous sources.
Read more
Congress' ideals same as that of Shivaji, Savitribai, Shahu Maharaj and Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi at Sangli rally
Hitting out at the RSS-BJP ideology for spreading 'hate and violence', Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted that the idea of Congress is same as that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Read more
Singapore, India sign pact on semiconductor ecosystem
Singapore and India have signed a memorandum of understanding to partner and cooperate in the field of semiconductor ecosystem, the Singaporean government said on Thursday.
Read more
Punjab Cabinet withdraws Congress govt's decision of subsidised power tariff
The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday rolled back the previous Congress government's decision to reduce power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for consumers, a move which will yield Rs 1,500-1,800 crore per annum to the state exchequer.
Read more
Hasina must stay silent in India till Bangladesh seeks her extradition: Chief Advisor Yunus
Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, has said that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina making political remarks from India is an “unfriendly gesture", asserting that she must remain silent to prevent the discomfort to both countries until Dhaka requests her extradition.
Read more
Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei dies days after boyfriend set her on fire
Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei died on Thursday, days after she was doused in petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya, in the latest attack on female athletes in the country.
Read more
Centre asks Karnataka to examine Infosys on delay in onboarding employees
Infosys is under radar yet again as the Union Labour Ministry has directed the Karnataka Labour Department to look into the alleged ‘exploitation of young employees’ by the Bengaluru-based IT giant.
Read more
Macron names Michel Barnier as French prime minister
French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Michel Barnier, the European Union's former Brexit negotiator, as prime minister on Thursday.
Read more
Ballon d'Or nominees: No Messi, Ronaldo for the first time since 2003; Bellingham, Rodri make list
For the first time since 2003, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi have been included in the nominees list for the men's Ballon d'Or award, which was announced on Wednesday, with England's Jude Bellingham and Spain's Rodri among the 30 players...
Read more