Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief| SC reserves verdict on Kejriwal's plea against arrest; Modi has realised he is not fit for PM's post, says Priyanka in UP's Raebareli

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 13:32 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 13:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

SC reserves verdict on Kejriwal's plea against arrest, allows him to move trial court for bail

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserved its judgement after hearing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared for Kejriwal and the Enforcement Directorate, respectively.

Read more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi has realised he is not fit for PM's post, says Priyanka in UP's Raebareli

'Modi, who occupies the highest post in the country, is changing colours like a chameleon....he should stick to his statements, Indira Gandhi did', said Vadra.

Read more

CCTV footage from Kejriwal's home surfaces, Maliwal says 'political hitman' trying to save himself

Police had on Thursday night registered a case against Kumar after Maliwal filed a written complaint with police on the incident on May 13 morning.

Read more

PM Modi not Italian like Sonia Gandhi who doesn't know Hindi: Kangana throws jibe at Congress

Ranaut said Modi is a symbol of good governance and the prime minister knows several languages, including Pahari.

Read more

How was Bhavesh Bhinde, man who put up Mumbai's killer billboard, caught?

After the tragedy, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the IPC was registered at the Pant Nagar Police Station against Bhinde, all directors of the advertising agency Ego Media, its officials and employees.

Read more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC issues show-cause notice to BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay for 'improper, undignified' remarks against Mamata

The Election Commission on Friday issued a show-cause notice to former high court judge and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his "improper, injudicious and undignified" remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Read more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress aiming to win 50 seats to save its honour: PM Modi

Addressing an election rally in Fatehpur, Modi took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not contesting from Amethi, the seat which he lost to BJP leader Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections.

Read more

Slovak PM Robert Fico conscious but in serious condition

It will take several days to for doctors to be sure that Fico will recover, deputy Prime Minister Robert Kaliniak said after visiting him in hospital.

Read more

India's forex reserves jump $2.56 billion to $644.15 billion

For the week ended April 5, the reserves had hit an all-time high of USD 648.562 billion following multiple weeks of rise.

Read more

Thomas Tuchel confirms Bayern exit after no deal reached to stay on

Bayern bosses had informed Tuchel in February he would not stay on for the last year of his contract and would leave at the end of the season.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2024, 13:32 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT