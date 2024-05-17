DH Evening Brief| SC reserves verdict on Kejriwal's plea against arrest; Modi has realised he is not fit for PM's post, says Priyanka in UP's Raebareli

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserved its judgement after hearing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who appeared for Kejriwal and the Enforcement Directorate, respectively.
'Modi, who occupies the highest post in the country, is changing colours like a chameleon....he should stick to his statements, Indira Gandhi did', said Vadra.
Police had on Thursday night registered a case against Kumar after Maliwal filed a written complaint with police on the incident on May 13 morning.
Ranaut said Modi is a symbol of good governance and the prime minister knows several languages, including Pahari.
After the tragedy, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the IPC was registered at the Pant Nagar Police Station against Bhinde, all directors of the advertising agency Ego Media, its officials and employees.
The Election Commission on Friday issued a show-cause notice to former high court judge and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his "improper, injudicious and undignified" remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Addressing an election rally in Fatehpur, Modi took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not contesting from Amethi, the seat which he lost to BJP leader Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections.
It will take several days to for doctors to be sure that Fico will recover, deputy Prime Minister Robert Kaliniak said after visiting him in hospital.
For the week ended April 5, the reserves had hit an all-time high of USD 648.562 billion following multiple weeks of rise.
Bayern bosses had informed Tuchel in February he would not stay on for the last year of his contract and would leave at the end of the season.
