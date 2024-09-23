DH Evening Brief | SC rules watching, downloading child porn an offence; Laapataa Ladies picked as India's entry for Oscars; and more news

Watching, mere storage of child pornography crime: Supreme Court
In a "landmark judgment", the Supreme Court on Monday held that mere storage or watching of sexually explicit and abusive material involving children is an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).
'Laapataa Ladies' is India's official entry for Oscars 2025
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been picked as India's official entry for Oscars 2025, the Film Federation of India announced here on Monday.
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Kumari Selja rubbishes claims of joining BJP, to hit campaign trail in coming days
Keeping herself out of electioneering in Haryana over the past ten days following differences over candidate selection, sulking Congress leader Kumari Selja, on Monday, said she would campaign for the party in the coming days while rubbishing the BJP's invite to join their party.
Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | BJP-RSS foster hate across country, while Congress spreads love, says Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticized the ruling BJP and its ideological fountainhead - the RSS - for fostering hate and violence across India.
Subramanian Swamy files PIL in Supreme Court for court-monitored probe panel into Tirupati laddu row
BJP leader Subramaniya Swamy has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, raising concerns over the alleged use of substandard ingredients, including the presence of animal fat, in the preparation of the sacred laddus at Tirupat temple, the holy abode of Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh.
50 killed and more than 300 wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Lebanon's health ministry said at least 50 people were killed and more than 300 wounded, including children, women and medics, in Israeli strikes on Monday that targeted southern Lebanon.
Supreme Court to hear pleas against laws granting immunity to husbands in marital rape cases on Sept 24
The Supreme Court has said it listed for Tuesday pleas on the vexed legal question of whether a husband should enjoy immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex.
Watch | Ed Sheeran returns 'favour' as he makes surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh concert in Birmingham
Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh surprised fans when he welcomed British singer-musician Ed Sheeran on stage to perform along with him at his Birmingham concert.
'Father of Indian chess boom': The Anand effect that's shaping a 'golden generation'
"If you had to roll the dice, these are pretty good teams to roll them with." Viswanathan Anand had a strong hunch that India would go on to be more than within "smelling" distance of gold at the Chess Olympiad this time.
Haryana's tryst with coalition politics: As polls near, a look back at the state's experience
As Haryana braces for another election season, here’s a look back at the state’s history with coalition governments.
Bengaluru fridge horror: 'Bengal man prime suspect,' indicates Home Minister G Parameshwara
Home Minister G Parameshwara has indicated that a man from West Bengal is allegedly the main culprit in the Bengaluru murder case involving a woman whose body was chopped into pieces and stuffed inside a fridge.
Spicejet faces another insolvency plea from operational creditor; NCLT issues notice
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday issued notice to debt-ridden air carrier SpiceJet over the plea filed by one of its operational creditors.
Pune airport to be renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport
The Maharashtra cabinet on Monday approved the proposal to rename the Pune International Airport as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport.
