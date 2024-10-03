DH Evening Brief |SC stays police action against Isha Foundation; 'SIMI could be behind 2008 Malegaon blast', Pragya Thakur's lawyer

The 2008 Malegaon blast could have been carried out by the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), the lawyer of prime accused and BJP leader Pragya Thakur argued before a special court here on Thursday.
The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Commission for Air Quality Management for failing to control incidents of stubble burning and said it has made no effort to implement its direction to prevent such incidents.
Pradeep Kumar S P, one of the complainants in the MUDA case, on Thursday alleged that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others were trying to destroy the evidence in the 'scam' and requested the Enforcement Directorate to initiate action against them.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that an inquiry report had indicated the involvement of Sangh Parivar outfits in sabotaging the Thrissur Pooram festival just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea challenging the order by Chief Wildlife Warden of Rajasthan, to shoot man-eating leopard on sight, news agency ANI reported.
A businessman and a realtor, who claimed to be the vice president of social media for the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka, has accused senior party leader and Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy and former MLC HM Ramesh Gowda of demanding Rs 50 crore and issuing threats.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the magistrate to submit by November 18 an inquiry report into the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case.
The Supreme Court will hear on Friday (October 4) a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.
In a setback to the BJP, its senior leader and former MP Ashok Tanwar joined the Congress at a rally of Rahul Gandhi in Mahendragarh district in Haryana on Thursday, two days before the state goes to polls.
Former Indian cricket captain and Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday failed to depose before the ED in in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, official sources said on Thursday.
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has claimed that Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar used to eat meat and was not against cow slaughter.
The team of the much awaited Kannada film Leader Ramaiah, a biopic on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has completed shooting his childhood days.
The Israeli military said on Thursday it had "eliminated" Rawhi Mushtaha, the head of the Hamas government in Gaza, along with senior security officials Sameh al-Siraj and Sami Oudeh in strikes three months ago.
Global stocks dipped as European and Asian share indexes broadly retreated on Thursday, while oil prices rose further as markets weighed the risk of a widening West Asia conflict.
After tasting success with iPhone production, Apple is all geared up to assemble AirPods in India.
