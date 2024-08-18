DH Evening Brief | SC takes cognisance of Kolkata rape-murder case; Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren likely to join BJP

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance, to hear matter on August 20
The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren arrives in Delhi amid speculations of him joining BJP
JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren arrived in Delhi on Sunday amid speculations of him likely to join the BJP
Doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata police issue summons to TMC MP after he demands CBI grilling of top cop
Kolkata Police on Sunday summoned TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, hours after he demanded that the CBI interrogate Kolkata Police commissioner and former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Man booked for rape attempt on 21-year-old hitchhiker in Bengaluru
A unidentified person allegedly attempted to rape a 21-year-old hitchhiker he had picked up in southeastern Bengaluru, police officers said on Sunday.
10 killed, 27 injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh
Ten people were killed and 27 injured when a pickup van collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction in the Salempur area here on Sunday
NCPCR chief questions 'radical' curriculum in Bihar madrasas, demands UN probe
NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday raised serious concerns over the "radical" curriculum in government-funded madrasas of Bihar and the enrolment of Hindu children in such schools.
Refugees denied citizenship rights due to appeasement policy of Cong-led govts: Amit Shah in Ahmedabad
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a large number refugees were denied citizenship rights in the country due to the appeasement policy of past governments led by the Congress and its allies.
Kolkata rape-murder case: BJP's Locket Chatterjee among others summoned by cops for disclosing victim's identity
Kolkata Police have issued summonses to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two renowned doctors for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the woman doctor.
In a first, UK orders ‘rapid analytical sprint’ to clamp down on extremism, violence against women
The UK government has ordered a so-called "rapid analytical sprint" to map and monitor extremism trends as part of a review to clamp down on radicalisation, hateful beliefs and violence against women and girls.
Cognizant says entry-level annual pay for engineers at Rs 4-12 lakh; best within IT services peer group
Facing social media backlash over the Rs 2.52 lakh annual salary offer for freshers, IT giant Cognizant on Sunday said it offers Rs 4-12 lakh salary to fresh engineering graduates, and the salary being quoted on social media is for non-engineering undergraduate degree holders.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon seeks English spinner Hartley's 'inputs' to tame Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ace off-spinner Nathan Lyon has already started his homework on rising batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal with England spinner Tom Hartley's inputs on the southpaw safely stored in his memory bank ahead of the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series.
Mohanlal hospitalised after developing breathing issues
Malayalam superstar and veteran actor Mohanlal has been hospitalised in Kochi after suffering from high-grade fever, breathing difficulties, and muscle pain.
