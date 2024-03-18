JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | SC tells SBI to disclose all details of electoral bonds; NDA finalises seat-sharing for LS polls

Here are the top news stories this evening.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 13:25 IST

SC tells SBI to disclose all details of electoral bonds; rejects plea to reveal details prior to April 12, 2019

The Supreme Court on Monday told the SBI that there is no manner of doubt that in its judgement of February 15, 2024 declaring Electoral Bonds as unconstitutional, the issuing bank has to disclose all details, including alphanumeric numbers, to the Election Commission for publishing on its website.

Read more

NDA finalises Bihar seat-sharing for LS polls: JD(U) to contest 16, BJP to field candidates in 17 seats

The NDA on Monday announced its seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, giving 17 seats to the BJP, 16 to the JD(U) and five to Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas).

Read more

7 killed in Kolkata building collapse, Mamata assures stern action against illegal construction

The toll could go up since at least four people were spotted trapped under the debris, 16 hours after the collapse, and only one of them showed signs of life, a fire services official, engaged in rescue operations, said.

Read more

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders large-scale transfers of bureaucrats, West Bengal DGP

The step is a part of the commission's efforts to maintain a level-playing field and ensure the integrity of the electoral process, which has been emphasised by CEC Kumar on several occasions.

Read more

'Jaan ki baazi laga dunga': Modi takes on Rahul over 'Shakti' comment

Modi also said that there is a family-run party behind every scam in this country whether Bofors or Kaleshwaram project, adding that both BRS, Congress are partners in crime.

Read more

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan gets seven year jail term in assault case

Reacting to the decision of the court, SP leaders said that a conspiracy had been hatched against Azam Khan by some officials who enjoy the patronage of BJP.

Read more

Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns; might be fielded as a BJP candidate

The former governor, who steered the BJP in Tamil Nadu through difficult times when no party allied with it for elections, will contest the Lok Sabha polls, sources told DH.

Read more

Congress pins hope on its 'paanch nyay' plank to woo farmers, youth, women, tribals, working class in Lok Sabha polls

With the poll campaign all set to peak next month, the Congress is planning to take the ‘nyay’ message, centred around social, economic and political justice, to the voters in a structured way.

Read more

Electoral bonds dropped at office, received by post: Political parties on donors

The BJP cited the amendments to the Representation of People Act, 1951 and the relevant portions of the Reserve Bank of India Act and the Income Tax Act for not revealing its donors.

Read more

King's back in town: Virat Kohli joins RCB training camp

The former India and RCB captain was seen taking rounds of the Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of his warm-up. Skipper Faf du Plessis also attended the session.

Read more

(Published 18 March 2024, 13:25 IST)
