DH Evening Brief: SC upholds decision to abrogate Article 370; Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav is BJP's choice for MP CM post

SC upholds decision to abrogate Article 370 giving special status to Jammu & Kashmir, apply Indian Constitution
In a major judgment, the Supreme Court on Monday ratified the Union government's decision of August 5-6, 2019 to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution taking away the special status of the border state of Jammu and Kashmir. Read more
Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav is BJP's surprise choice for Madhya Pradesh CM post; end of Shivraj's 'reign'
Springing a surprise, the BJP on Monday picked Mohan Yadav, a leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, state party president VD Sharma said. The BJP legislature party elected Yadav (58), a minister in the outgoing government, as its leader, paving the way for him to take over as the next CM of Madhya Pradesh. Read more
Mahua Moitra moves SC challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha
TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Monday approached the Supreme Court against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash for query' corruption case. Read more
Tales of drunkenness & cruelty: Bhagwant Mann's daughter's sensational claims against Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's daughter, in a video, went public with charges that the AAP leader abused her mother and his former wife physically and emotionally, neglected both her and her brother, and even threw the latter out of the CM's residence at night. Read more
Rebel JD(S) faction declares C K Nanu as national president, to back I.N.D.I.A bloc
Expelled JD(S) national vice president C K Nanu on Monday was declared as the new national president of the party, replacing former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, by the rebel faction being propped up by leaders like C M Ibrahim. Read more
New Rajasthan CM likely to be announced on Tuesday as BJP legislative party set to meet
The newly elected BJP MLAs in Rajasthan will meet here Tuesday to formally pick the next chief minister of the state, party leaders said. The MLAs were informed Monday about the meeting of the legislative party, where the BJP’s central leadership is expected to make known its choice for the post and end days of suspense after the party won the assembly election. Read more
FBI Director Christopher Wray meets CBI chief in Delhi
FBI Director Christopher Wray met CBI Director Praveen Sood here on Monday where they are understood to have discussed topics related to achieving greater cooperation in cyber-related financial crimes, among others, officials said. Read more
Year in Search 2023: Chandrayaan-3, Karnataka election results, Jawan dominate search trends in India
With 2023 coming to a close, Google has released the Year in Search 2023 edition, shedding light on what interesting things people searched for the most on its platform in India. Read more
Pak slams 'unilateral, illegal' SC verdict on Article 370
Pakistan on Monday said India's Supreme Court (SC) verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 has "no legal value", asserting that the international law doesn't recognize New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal actions" of August 5, 2019. Read more