DH Evening Brief | SEBI chief terms Hindenburg's allegations 'character assassination'; Anti-terror ops in J&K intensify as one more civilian dies

Here are the top stories of this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 August 2024, 13:27 IST

Hindenburg served notice for several violations; it's trying to attack credibility of SEBI: Madhabi Puri Buch

US-based short seller Hindenburg Research is attempting to attack SEBI's credibility and indulging in character assassination of its chairperson, SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval said on Sunday.

Anantnag encounter: Anti-terror operations intensify as one more civilian succumbs

Security forces on Sunday intensified their operation to flush out terrorists from the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on the second day of encounter that has left two soldiers and a civilian dead.

Explained | How a Bluetooth headset helped police track down accused in Kolkata trainee doctor murder case

The accused had purportedly left his headphone near the scene of the crime, which might act as the primary piece of evidence against him.

Four of a family gang-rape woman as revenge after her brother elopes with accused's daughter

A man along with three family members allegedly gang-raped a married woman here to avenge the perceived humiliation after his daughter eloped with the victim's brother, police said on Sunday.

The key people who will shape Bangladesh’s future

After a tumultuous week in Bangladesh, an interim government is now in place to begin the difficult work of bringing stability and order to the South Asian nation.

'My phone and Whatsapp have been hacked,' says Supriya Sule

In what would generate political heat, NCP (SP) Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said that her phone and WhatsApp account has been hacked.

'Malicious, mischievous and manipulative': Adani denies Hindenburg's fresh allegations

Adani Group on Sunday termed US short-seller Hindenburg Research's latest allegations as malicious and manipulative of select public information, saying it has no commercial relationship with SEBI chairperson or her husband.

11 Bangladeshi nationals held while infiltrating into India: BSF

Eleven Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended while trying to infiltrate into India through international border in West Bengal, Tripura and Meghalya, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday.

Trump says Microsoft told his campaign Iran was behind hack

Republican nominee Donald Trump said he was informed by Microsoft Corp. that one of his campaign websites was hacked by the Iranian government, but said the hackers were only able to access “publicly available information” in the breach.

Indian football team head coach should be an Indian in future: Manolo Marquez

Becoming the Indian football team head coach is a "dream come true" for Manolo Marquez but the Spaniard on Sunday candidly said that it will be better if an Indian manages the national side in future.

