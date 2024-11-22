DH Evening Brief | SEBI investigates if Adani flouted disclosure rules; K'taka HC stays order authorising Waqf board to issue marriage certificates

SEBI investigating whether Adani flouted disclosure rules
Credit: PTI/Reuters
The Karnataka High Court.
Credit: DH File Photo
Bengaluru: In an interim order, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday kept in abeyance until January 7, 2025, the government order that permits the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf to issue marriage certificates to Muslim applicants.
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the state government is in possession of the "chargesheet reports" filed in the US related to the alleged bribery scam involving the previous YSRCP government and the Adani Group, and “promised” to act on the irregularities.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed the 1976 amendment to the Constitution adding terms "socialist", "secular" and "integrity" to the Preamble underwent judicial reviews and it cannot say whatever Parliament did during the emergency period was all nullity.
New Delhi: In a rare praise for Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday said she is "a thousand times better" than her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.
London's Gatwick Airport, the second busiest in Britain, evacuated a large part of a terminal as a precaution due to a security incident, the airport said on X on Friday.
The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault.
Representative image showing man with knife.
Credit: iStock Photo
Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a man to death at a railway station after the latter quarrelled with him over a seat in a local train here, police said on Friday.
London: Bitcoin touched a fresh record high on Friday, with its sights set firmly on the $100,000 barrier, in a stellar rally for the cryptocurrency sparked by expectations of a more friendly regulatory environment under a Donald Trump administration...
Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah took 4 wickets on day 1 of the Australia vs India Test series.
Credit: X/BCCI
Perth: Skipper Jasprit Bumrah made amends for his debatable toss call to bat first with a mesmerising opening spell that left Australia scurrying for cover at 67 for 7 and helped India make an emphatic comeback after a flop show with the willow on the opening day of the first Test here.
