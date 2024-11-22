Home
india

DH Evening Brief | SEBI investigates if Adani flouted disclosure rules; K'taka HC stays order authorising Waqf board to issue marriage certificates

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 12:25 IST

SEBI investigating whether Adani flouted disclosure rules

Credit: PTI/Reuters 

Karnataka High Court stays state government order authorising Waqf board to issue marriage certificate

The Karnataka High Court.

Credit: DH File Photo

Bengaluru: In an interim order, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday kept in abeyance until January 7, 2025, the government order that permits the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf to issue marriage certificates to Muslim applicants.

Read more

Will study US 'chargesheet reports', act on it, says Andhra CM on Adani bribery case

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the state government is in possession of the "chargesheet reports" filed in the US related to the alleged bribery scam involving the previous YSRCP government and the Adani Group, and “promised” to act on the irregularities.

Read more

Supreme Court in Preamble's socialist, secular case: Can't say what Parliament did in emergency all nullity

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed the 1976 amendment to the Constitution adding terms "socialist", "secular" and "integrity" to the Preamble underwent judicial reviews and it cannot say whatever Parliament did during the emergency period was all nullity.

Read more

Delhi L-G's rare praise for CM Atishi: 'Thousand times better than her predecessor'

New Delhi: In a rare praise for Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday said she is "a thousand times better" than her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

Read more

Scare at London's Gatwick Airport: Terminal evacuated amid 'security incident'

London's Gatwick Airport, the second busiest in Britain, evacuated a large part of a terminal as a precaution due to a security incident, the airport said on X on Friday.

Read more

Karnataka High Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea filed by former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case

The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault.

Read more

Teen stabs man to death at railway station in Mumbai after quarrel over local train seat

Representative image showing man with knife.

Credit: iStock Photo

Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a man to death at a railway station after the latter quarrelled with him over a seat in a local train here, police said on Friday.

Read more

Bitcoin at record highs, sets sights on $100,000

London: Bitcoin touched a fresh record high on Friday, with its sights set firmly on the $100,000 barrier, in a stellar rally for the cryptocurrency sparked by expectations of a more friendly regulatory environment under a Donald Trump administration...

Read more

Border–Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Bumrah leads India's spectacular bowling comeback after batting no-show

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah took 4 wickets on day 1 of the Australia vs India Test series.

Credit: X/BCCI

Perth: Skipper Jasprit Bumrah made amends for his debatable toss call to bat first with a mesmerising opening spell that left Australia scurrying for cover at 67 for 7 and helped India make an emphatic comeback after a flop show with the willow on the opening day of the first Test here.

Read more

Published 22 November 2024, 12:25 IST
India News

