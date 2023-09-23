Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: NIA confiscates properties of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu; Ex-prez Kovind chairs first meet of 'one nation, one election' panel

Here are the top news stories of the evening!
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 13:41 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. </p></div>

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

Credit: Special Arrangement

NIA confiscates property of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu in Chandigarh

A 'property confiscation notice' was put up outside the residence of pro-Khalistan Pannu in Chandigarh, official sources said.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former president Ram Nath Kovind. </p></div>

Former president Ram Nath Kovind.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Ex-president Kovind chairs first meeting of 'one nation, one election' panel

Describing the meeting as introductory in nature, people aware of the details said it was called to discuss the roadmap on how to go about the mandate given to the panel.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. </p></div>

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Credit: PTI Photo

Former Prez Kovind not invited for foundation laying of new Parliament building as he is 'untouchable': Kharge

'If the foundation laying was done by an untouchable, then naturally it would have to be washed with Ganga water,' he said, referring to the former president's caste.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the foundation stone laying ceremony of International Cricket Stadium, in Varanasi, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the foundation stone laying ceremony of International Cricket Stadium, in Varanasi, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

PM Modi lays foundation stone of international cricket stadium in Varanasi

The UP government said that it has spent Rs 121 crore to acquire land for the stadium and BCCI will spend Rs 330 crore on its construction.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.</p></div>

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Skill Development Corporation scam: N Chandrababu Naidu moves SC challenging Andhra HC order

The former chief minister was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image.</p></div>

Representative image.

Credit: iStock Photo

I-T dept asks taxpayers to respond to intimation of past tax demands for faster refund processing

The Income Tax Department further said it is making every effort to complete the processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and issuance of refunds expeditiously.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of late Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Credit: Reuters File Photo</p></div>

Representative image of late Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Credit: Reuters File Photo

Hardeep Singh Nijjar not religious figure but terrorist: Sources

Nijjar was a close associate of Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa Heranwala, who was involved in the killing of around 200 people in Punjab during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative Image of HP laptops.</p></div>

Representative Image of HP laptops.

Credit: HP Official website

India to delay import licensing of laptops by a year: Sources

After industry objections, the plan, which would also affect Dell and HP, was quickly delayed by about three months, and came under criticism from Washington.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar. </p></div>

Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Have never spoken anything against Ajit Pawar, says Supriya Sule

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) suffered a jolt in July after a group of party leaders led by Ajit Pawar broke away and joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pakistan flag.</p></div>

Pakistan flag.

Credit: iStock Photo

95 million Pakistanis face poverty, urgent reforms needed to achieve economic stability: World Bank

Poverty in Pakistan rose within one year from 34.2 per cent to 39.4 per cent, with 12.5 million more people falling below the poverty line of the $3.65 per day income level, according to the World Bank.

Read more

(Published 23 September 2023, 13:40 IST)
