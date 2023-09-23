DH Evening Brief: NIA confiscates properties of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu; Ex-prez Kovind chairs first meet of 'one nation, one election' panel

A 'property confiscation notice' was put up outside the residence of pro-Khalistan Pannu in Chandigarh, official sources said.
Read more
Describing the meeting as introductory in nature, people aware of the details said it was called to discuss the roadmap on how to go about the mandate given to the panel.
Read more
'If the foundation laying was done by an untouchable, then naturally it would have to be washed with Ganga water,' he said, referring to the former president's caste.
Read more
The UP government said that it has spent Rs 121 crore to acquire land for the stadium and BCCI will spend Rs 330 crore on its construction.
Read more
The former chief minister was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.
Read more
The Income Tax Department further said it is making every effort to complete the processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and issuance of refunds expeditiously.
Read more
Nijjar was a close associate of Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa Heranwala, who was involved in the killing of around 200 people in Punjab during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Read more
After industry objections, the plan, which would also affect Dell and HP, was quickly delayed by about three months, and came under criticism from Washington.
Read more
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) suffered a jolt in July after a group of party leaders led by Ajit Pawar broke away and joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.
Read more
Poverty in Pakistan rose within one year from 34.2 per cent to 39.4 per cent, with 12.5 million more people falling below the poverty line of the $3.65 per day income level, according to the World Bank.
Read more