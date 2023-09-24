Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Nine new Vande Bharat trains flagged off; Fadnavis pushes man pleading for state's assistance in Nagpur floods aftermath

Here are the top news stories of the evening!
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 13:51 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>These trains were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.&nbsp;</p></div>

These trains were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Credit: X/@BJP4India


Nine new Vande Bharat trains connecting eleven states flagged off

This is the first time that Indian Railways has launched nine Vande Bharat trains in one go. 

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. </p></div>

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Credit: PTI Photo

Fadnavis pushes man pleading for state's assistance in Nagpur floods aftermath

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi posted a video of the incident on X, writing, "Arrogance of power makes one blind to people’s hardships. Look how unconstitutional deputy CM Mr Fadnavis pushes a man who’s asking for help in the Nagpur floods".

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.</p></div>

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Rahul certain of Cong winning MP, Chhattisgarh polls, 'probably' Telangana, 'very close' in Rajasthan

He asserted that the opposition is adapting and working together and the BJP is 'in for a surprise in 2024' general elections.

Read more

Vijayawada court extends Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand till October 5

A Vijayawada court extended TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand till October 5, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.


Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.</p></div>

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

Jaishankar on why India’s G20 Presidency was 'challenging'

The remarks by Jaishankar came at a special ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’ side event he hosted here on Saturday on the margins of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of BSF soldiers.</p><p> </p></div>

Representative image of BSF soldiers.

Credit: PTI file photo

Strict patrolling along LoC forces militants to use Nepal route for infiltration

Sources said that militants are now using the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and later entering Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>H D Kumaraswamy.&nbsp;</p></div>

H D Kumaraswamy. 

Credit: DH Photo 

I stood by Muslims, but they didn’t support JD(S), says Kumaraswamy

Where was Siddaramaiah’s secularism when he knocked on the BJP’s doors from 2004 to 2010 and tried becoming CM with their help? His secularism is fake, HDK said.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. </p></div>

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose.

Credit: PTI Photo

Bengal education minister describes Governor Ananda Bose as poet in Raj Bhavan without passion

The conflict between the governor and the state began in May on the issue of appointing interim VCs to 16 state universities by the Raj Bhavan.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of protest against rape.</p></div>

Representative image of protest against rape.

Credit: PTI Photo

UP: 15-year-old girl abducted, raped for three months; accused arrested

Based on a complaint by the girl's father, an FIR was registered in the matter on charges of rape and kidnapping under IPC and the POCSO Act.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Marco Bezzecchi.&nbsp;</p></div>

Marco Bezzecchi. 

X/@motogpontnt

Marco Bezzecchi wins MotoGP Indian Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi on Sunday won the maiden MotoGP Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

Read more

(Published 24 September 2023, 13:51 IST)
