<h2>Seven defected AAP MPs listed under BJP in Rajya Sabha; saffron party's strength in Upper House increases to 113</h2>.<p>AAP floor leader Sanjay Singh has petitioned RS Chairman seeking disqualification of seven MPs citing the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution dealing with defections. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/seven-defected-aap-mps-listed-under-bjp-in-rajya-sabha-saffron-partys-strength-in-upper-house-increases-to-113-3982287">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India, New Zealand sign free trade agreement, to drive $20 billion investment</h2>.<p>India and New Zealand on Monday inked a free trade agreement, aimed at boosting two-way commerce and investments. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-new-zealand-sign-free-trade-agreement-to-drive-20-billion-investment-3982390">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Asia conflict | Iran's foreign minister blames 'excessive demands' of US for failure of second round of talks</h2>.<p>Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blamed Washington for the failure of second round of peace talks on Monday, after arriving in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/west-asia-conflict-irans-foreign-minister-blames-excessive-demands-of-us-for-failure-of-second-round-of-talks-3982543">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Why did she go and live with him without marriage': SC questions widow's charge of rape in live-in relationship</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday questioned a young widow’s decision to enter a live-in relationship while hearing a case involving allegations of rape on the false promise of marriage. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/why-did-she-go-and-live-with-him-without-marriage-sc-questions-widows-charge-of-rape-in-live-in-relationship-3982378">Read more</a></p>.<h2>L-G Saxena announces 5 new districts in Ladakh ahead of Amit Shah’s visit, UT to have 7 districts now</h2>.<p>Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Ladakh from April 30, the Union Territory (UT) administration on Monday approved the creation of five new districts, a move framed as administrative reform but unfolding amid ongoing negotiations over political safeguards. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/l-g-saxena-announces-5-new-districts-in-ladakh-ahead-of-amit-shahs-visit-ut-to-have-7-districts-now-3982477">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Do not say a word against Americans': Iran MP says Pakistan 'not a suitable mediator'</h2>.<p>With the talks between Untied States and Iran reaching a stalemate, an Iranian lawmaker has casted serious doubt over Pakistan's role a mediator. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/do-not-say-a-word-against-americans-iran-mp-says-pakistan-not-a-suitable-mediator-3982166">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'You are a Mad Max': Karnataka minister lambasts US President over 'hellhole' remark, flips off Trump</h2>.<p>Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump on Sunday and lambasted him for insulting India and calling it a 'hellhole'. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/you-are-a-mad-max-karnataka-minister-lambasts-us-president-over-hellhole-remark-flips-off-trump-3982330">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Jaisi karni waisi bharni': Maharashtra Congress MLA's 'mood in India similar' remark after White House dinner attack stirs up row</h2>.<p>Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar stoked a controversy on Monday over his remark on the shooting incident at a gala dinner in Washington DC, which was attended by President Donald Trump. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/jaisi-karni-waisi-bharni-maharashtra-congress-mlas-mood-in-india-similar-remark-after-white-house-dinner-attack-stirs-up-row-3982230">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I'm not a rapist. I'm not a pedophile': Donald Trump loses cool as reporter quotes manifesto of suspected shooter</h2>.<p>United States President Donald Trump has lashed out at a reporter for quoting the 'manifesto' of suspected gunman Cole Allen, who tried to enter the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on the night of April 25 (local time). <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/im-not-a-rapist-im-not-a-pedophile-donald-trump-loses-cool-as-reporter-quotes-manifesto-of-suspected-shooter-3982121">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Hope of getting justice shattered': Arvind Kejriwal not to appear before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in excise case, writes letter</h2>.<p>Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declared that neither he nor his lawyer will appear before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who dismissed his plea seeking her recusal from the Delhi excise case. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/hope-of-getting-justice-shattered-arvind-kejriwal-not-to-appear-before-justice-swarana-kanta-sharma-in-excise-case-writes-letter-newsalert-3982108">Read more</a></p>