DH Evening Brief: Shah assures 'justice' as J&K bills passed by LS; 'Garba' dance enters UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

J&K bills passed by LS; Amit Shah assures 'justice' for those deprived of rights
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing the displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the legislative assembly. Read more
Gujarat's 'Garba' dance gets included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Gujarat's 'Garba', a popular dance form performed in community circles, has been included in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity by UNESCO. Read more
Hindi heartland comment row: DMK's Senthilkumar apologizes in Parliament
DMK MP D N V Senthilkumar on Wednesday expressed regret in the Lok Sabha over his controversial "north-south divide" remark which had sparked a backlash. Read more
Rahul's 'lack of political understanding' creating 'problem' for Cong: Pranab Mukherjee in his diary
Rahul Gandhi’s "lack of charisma and political understanding" is creating a "problem" for the Congress and his frequent breaks amid "serious politics", which is a “24X7, 365-day job”, is causing him to lose the perception battle, former President Pranab Mukherjee had noted in his personal diary in 2014. Read more
Israeli military 'regrets' casualties in inadvertent attack that harmed Lebanese troops
In a rare apology, Israeli Defence Forces on Wednesday expressed regret at an inadvertent attack in which a Lebanese soldier was killed while it targeted a Hezbollah-linked post and said the incident is under review. Read more
SC sets aside HC's order quashing FIR against Mehul Choksi, wife
The Supreme Court has asked the Gujarat police to go ahead with its investigation into a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating against fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi and his wife Priti Choksi on a complaint for failing to return 24 carat gold bars in terms of agreements entered into 2013. Read more
Sanatan Dharma and the hierarchy of purity
For the orthodox Hindu their faith is timeless i.e. sanatan. For the social activist, Hinduism is fundamentally about casteism, and casteism is about untouchability. When we conflate these two opposite positions, one can argue that Hinduism is Sanatan Dharma; Sanatana Dharma is caste; and caste is untouchability. Read more
ICC Rankings: Ravi Bishnoi replaces Rashid Khan to become world’s no 1 T20I bowler
Young Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi on Wednesday rose to the top spot in the ICC T20I bowling chart on the back of his recent player of the series-winning performance against Australia. Read more
Angelina Jolie wants to leave Hollywood, says she gets unwanted attention after split with Brad Pitt
Oscar winner Angelina Jolie says she probably wouldn't pursue acting as a career if she was just starting out in the industry today. Read more