DH Evening Brief: Shinde faction the real Shiv Sena, rules Maharashtra Speaker; Cong top brass to skip Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Shinde faction 'real Shiv Sena', rules Maharashtra Assembly Speaker in big setback for Uddhav
In a big blow for the Udhhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Wednesday recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as "the real Shiv Sena". The Speaker also rejected Uddhav's plea on the disqualification of MLAs.
Kharge, Sonia 'respectfully decline' Ram temple consecration invite; term it RSS/BJP event
Ending suspense, Congress on Wednesday announced that party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and its Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will not attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony, dubbing it an "RSS/BJP event".
Maldives' ruling coalition deployed anti-India sentiments during 2023 presidential polls: EU report
The ruling coalition of Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and the People's National Congress (PNC) deployed anti-India sentiments and attempted to spread disinformation around this theme during the 2023 presidential elections, according to a report issued by the European Union.
2100-kg bell, 108-ft-long incense stick: Gifts for Ayodhya temple from across country, abroad
A 108-foot-long incense stick, a 2,100-kg bell, a giant lamp weighing 1,100 kg, gold footwear, a 10-foot-high lock and key, and a clock that simultaneously denotes time in eight countries are among the special gifts sent for the Ram temple in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22.
Read more
Manipur declines permission to use Imphal ground for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'
Manipur government on Wednesday denied permission to use a ground in Imphal for Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" on January 14, citing law and order issues.
Read more
Counter 'falsehoods', highlight 'Modi govt's 10 years of failure', Kharge tells party frontal organisations
Instructing them to be in constant touch with people to counter “falsehoods”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asked party frontal organisations to make a noise about Modi government’s “10 years of failures” ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
India to be a $5 trillion economy by FY28; reach $30 trillion by 2047: FinMin Sitharaman
"It is possible that we will be the third largest economy by 2027-28, and our GDP will cross $5 trillion by that time. By 2047, it is a conservative estimate that we will reach at least $30 trillion in terms of economy," Sitharaman said at the Vibrant Gujarat summit.
Misinformation biggest immediate risk for India, world; extreme weather top long-term threat: WEF study
With close to 300 crore people expected to head to elections across countries including India and the US in two years, misinformation and societal polarisation have emerged among the biggest immediate risks before the world, a global study showed on Wednesday.
Pakistan Supreme Court upholds Pervez Musharraf's death sentence in treason case
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld late former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's death sentence handed out to him by a special court in 2019 in the high treason case.
India shelves $600 million oil reserve top-up plan
India’s finance ministry has scrapped a $602 million plan to top up the nation’s strategic crude oil reserves, given market volatility and the prospect of a further decline in prices.