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DH Evening Brief | Siddaramaiah has decided to resign, says Congress MLA; SC upholds EC's power to conduct SIR of electoral rolls

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Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 13:58 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 13:58 IST
India News

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