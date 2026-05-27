DH Evening Brief | Siddaramaiah has decided to resign, says Congress MLA; SC upholds EC's power to conduct SIR of electoral rolls

<h2><strong>Siddaramaiah under tremendous pressure to not resign, but 'has given word,' says senior Congress MLA</strong></h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is widely expected to step down on Thursday, is under tremendous pressure from his supporters, including senior lawmakers, to not resign.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/party-high-command-has-decided-siddaramaiah-likely-to-resign-tomorrow-as-karnataka-cm-4018071">Read More</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court upholds Election Commission's power to conduct SIR of electoral rolls; says exercise 'valid & non-arbitrary'</h2>.<p>In a significant judgement, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the power of the Election Commission to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-upholds-ecs-power-to-conduct-sir-of-electoral-rolls-says-exercise-valid-non-arbitrary-4017732">Read More</a></p>.<h2>Left supporters attack vehicle carrying ED officials, smash windows over raid against ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan</h2>.<p>Following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the residence of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, CPI(M) workers were seen attacking a vehicle carrying ED officials outside his residence.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/left-supporters-attack-vehicle-carrying-ed-officials-smash-windows-over-raid-against-ex-cm-pinarayi-vijayan-4017911">Read More</a></p>.<h2>NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: Delhi court sends paediatrician, Physics tutor to 5 days' CBI custody</h2>.<p>A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Latur-based paediatrician and a Physics tutor arrested in connection with the case linked to the NEET-UG exam leak case to five days of CBI custody.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/neet-ug-2026-paper-leak-delhi-court-sends-paediatrician-physics-tutor-to-5-days-cbi-custody-4018149">Read More</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: Seven women arrested for running prostitution racket from rented houses</h2>.<p>The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police has arrested seven women for allegedly running a prostitution racket in different parts of the city, officials said on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-seven-women-arrested-for-running-prostitution-racket-at-multiple-locations-4018052">Read More</a></p>.<h2>Hantavirus cases from cruise outbreak rise to 13 following new case in Spain, says WHO chief</h2>.<p>The number of cases of Hantavirus linked to a cruise ship at the centre of an outbreak has increased to 13, the head of the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/hantavirus-cases-from-cruise-outbreak-rise-to-13-following-new-case-in-spain-says-who-chief-4017867">Read More</a></p>.<h2>When a Muslim member backed cow slaughter ban as fundamental right in Constituent Assembly</h2>.<p>Amid calls from sections of the Muslim community that cow should be declared a national animal, a look at the Constituent Assembly debates shows that two Muslim members had sought an unambiguous spelling out of the state's stance on cow slaughter, with one of them even calling for prohibiting it as part of fundamental rights.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/when-a-muslim-member-backed-cow-slaughter-ban-as-fundamental-right-in-constituent-assembly-4017903">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>Was CBSE’s OSM portal hacked? Here’s what a 19-year-old’s claims reveal; board denies security breach</h2>.<p>The ongoing controversy surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system has taken another turn after a 19-year-old ‘cybersecurity enthusiast’ alleged that he had discovered and reported multiple vulnerabilities in the CBSE’s evaluation portal months before the recent issue emerged.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/was-cbses-osm-portal-hacked-heres-what-a-19-year-olds-claims-reveal-board-denies-security-breach-4017655">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Air India to cut 22% domestic flights amid high fuel prices</h2>.<p>In a major decision impacting the aviation industry, Air India is said to cut 22 per cent of its domestic flights and 27 per cent of its international services. For the loss-making airline, this decision comes in the view of the rising operational costs and high fuel prices.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/air-india-to-cut-22-domestic-flights-amid-high-fuel-prices-40178066">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court seeks response from Centre, CBSE & NCERT on plea against 3rd language mandate for Class 9</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on a petition challenging the decision to make the study of a third language compulsory for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-seeks-response-from-centre-cbse-ncert-on-plea-against-3rd-language-mandate-for-class-9-4018203">Read more</a></p>