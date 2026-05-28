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DH Evening Brief | Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM; A tale of D K Shivakumar's gutsy political journey

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Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 13:46 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 13:46 IST
India NewsIranKarnatakaIPLSiddaramaiahDKSdowry

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