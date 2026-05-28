<h2>Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM; quells buzz around Rajya Sabha move citing 'no interest in national politics'</h2>.<p>Veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday, May 28, resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister, formally stepping down from the post amid the Congress high command’s decision to hand over leadership of the state government to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/siddaramaiah-resigns-as-karnataka-cm-quells-buzz-around-rajya-sabha-move-citing-no-interest-in-national-politics-4019289">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From RSS Shakha to Vidhana Soudha: Tale of D K Shivakumar's gutsy political journey</h2>.<p>Shivakumar projected himself as the ‘lone wolf’ who steered Congress to a big victory in Karnataka, making a case for him to become the chief minister. After the Congress’ victory, a teary-eyed Shivakumar said he had delivered on the promise he made to Sonia Gandhi.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/from-rss-shakha-to-vidhana-soudha-tale-of-d-k-shivakumars-gutsy-political-journey-4019187">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>‘I take responsibility’: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says CBSE OSM issues will be rectified</h2>.<p>Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Thursday, said the Centre would take responsibility for the discrepancies that have emerged in Central Board of Secondary Education’s newly implemented On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, assuring students that all concerns related to evaluation and scanned answer sheets would be addressed.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/i-take-responsibility-education-minister-dharmendra-pradhan-says-cbse-osm-issues-will-be-rectified-4019123">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Let them cut him into pieces': Plea of accused's parents shocks Kashmir after 12-year-old’s rape and murder</h2>.<p>As families celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with prayers, festive meals and children in new clothes, two families in a small village in central Kashmir sat devastated in entirely different ways — one mourning the loss of a 12-year-old daughter, the other demanding death penalty for their own son accused of raping and murdering her.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/let-them-cut-him-into-pieces-plea-of-accuseds-parents-shocks-kashmir-after-12-year-olds-rape-and-murder-4019045">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ebola virus outbreak: Why is WHO finding it hard to contain this wave?</h2>.<p>The Ebola outbreak in Africa has not been a new phenomenon and the life-threatening virus strains have caused some outbreaks in the past — but this one hits differently.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/ebola-virus-outbreak-why-is-who-finding-it-hard-to-contain-this-wave-4019188">Read more</a></p>.<h2>An Iran deal won’t plug India’s capital or AI Gaps</h2>.<p>A US-Iran peace deal will be cheered by governments around the world. But in India, critically dependent on the Strait of Hormuz for everything from cooking fuel to fertilizers, an end to the energy squeeze of the last three months will only bring short-term relief.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/an-iran-deal-wont-plug-indias-capital-or-ai-gaps-4019264">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>Twisha Sharma death case | CBI arrests former judge Giribala Singh</h2>.<p>Former judge Giribala Singh was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday evening in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, reports ANI.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/twisha-sharma-death-case-cbi-arrests-former-judge-giribala-singh-4019395">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Siddaramaiah loyalists protest CM's resignation, try to block convoy outside his residence</h2>.<p>High drama prevailed at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s official residence ‘Cauvery’ on Kumara Krupa Road on Thursday after a group of loyalists attempted to lie down in front of the Chief Minister’s convoy vehicle before he left the premises.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/siddaramaiah-loyalists-protest-cms-resignation-block-convoy-outside-his-residence-4019239">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns history upside down: Here are the records he broke</h2>.<p>Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to shock the cricketing world as he rewrote Indian Premier League (IPL) history books with a breathtaking 29-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the the Eliminator on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-turns-history-upside-down-here-are-the-records-he-broke-4019197">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained | The implications of India's 1.9 fertility rate</h2>.<p>India’s total fertility rate (TFR) has dropped to 1.9, according to the recently released Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report 2024. Meanwhile, the national capital, New Delhi, witnessed the lowest fertility rate estimated at 1.2, well below the replacement threshold of 2.1. Meanwhile, Bihar recorded the highest TFR at 2.9. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/healthcare/explained-the-implications-of-indias-19-fertility-rate-4019206">Read more</a></p>