<h2>'No differences, no confusion': Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar's power tussle hits pause after breakfast meet</h2>.<p>After months of 'shadow-boxing', Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar demonstrated unity on Saturday, with the former declaring that “there won’t be any confusion” going forward.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/no-differences-no-confusion-siddaramaiah-d-k-shivakumars-power-tussle-hits-pause-after-breakfast-meet-3814097">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Over 200 flights hit by A320 glitch; IndiGo, AI warn of delays</h2>.<p>IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express flight operations will see disruptions as they work on fixing a potential issue related to flight controls in their A320 family planes and 200-250 aircraft will be impacted in the country, according to sources.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/airbus-warns-of-solar-radiation-risk-number-of-a320-family-aircraft-may-face-issues-3813866">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court doesn't deserve to be called 'supreme' if...: Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani stirs row<br></h2>.<p>Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani made some strong remarks on the Supreme Court suggesting that the top court is working "under government pressure" and it does not deserve to be called 'supreme'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-doesnt-deserve-to-be-called-supreme-jamiat-chief-maulana-mahmood-madani-kicks-up-row-3814188">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP alleges Congress-Maoists nexus, accuses Rahul Gandhi</h2>.<p>The BJP on Saturday alleged nexus between Congress and Maoists, and accused its leader Rahul Gandhi of fuelling "Naxalite sympathies", calling it a threat to national sovereignty.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-alleges-congress-maoists-nexus-accuses-rahul-gandhi-of-fuelling-naxalite-sympathies-3814225">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi blast: Court sends three doctors, preacher to 10-day judicial custody</h2>.<p>All four accused, Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather and Shaheena Saeed as well as Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay, were produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, who sent them to 10-day judicial custody.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-blast-court-sends-three-doctors-preacher-to-10-day-judicial-custody-3814282">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Liquor & drugs freely available in Gujarat, claims Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani</h2>.<p>"(Sale of) Liquor, drugs, prostitution and gambling dens are found across 250 talukas and 33 districts of Gujarat," he said, talking to reporters at the Congress office here.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/is-gujarat-really-dry-state-liquor-drugs-freely-available-in-gujarat-claims-congress-mla-jignesh-mevani-3814224">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India in 2047 will be superpower: Ex-ISRO chief Somnath</h2>.<p>Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath said that India will be a "superpower" in 2047, with space technology and manufacturing being a supplier to the world.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttarakhand/india-in-2047-will-be-superpower-ex-isro-chief-somnath-3814185">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Cyclone Ditwah exits Sri Lanka leaving behind trail of devastation</h2>.<p>Cyclone Ditwah on Saturday exited Sri Lanka that left more than 120 dead, amid a trail of destruction and damage to infrastructure, entering the south Indian coastal line.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/cyclone-ditwah-exits-sri-lanka-leaving-behind-trail-of-devastation-3814115">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pressure building on Gambhir? BCCI unhappy with coach's remarks</h2>.<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly unhappy with India's head coach Gautam Gambhir's comments after the team's crushing Test defeat at home against South Africa.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/pressure-building-on-gautam-gambhir-bcci-unhappy-with-coachs-remarks-after-south-africa-drubbing-report-3814044">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Death toll in Indonesia floods rises to 303, disaster mitigation agency says</h2><h2></h2>.<p>The death toll from floods and landslides following cyclonic rains in the Indonesian island of Sumatra has risen to 303, the head of the country's disaster mitigation agency said on Saturday, up from the last figure of 174 dead.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/death-toll-in-indonesia-floods-rises-to-303-disaster-mitigation-agency-says-3814254">Read more</a></p>