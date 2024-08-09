Home
DH Evening Brief | Sisodia walks out of jail; SC refuses to postpone NEET-PG; Vinesh 'robbed' says Sachin ahead of CAS verdict

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 August 2024, 13:57 IST

Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after getting bail from SC in Delhi excise policy case

AAP leader and former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him bail earlier in the day in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Read more

'Can't put careers in danger': SC junks plea seeking postponement of NEET-PG exam

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.

Read more

Vinesh 'robbed' of silver: Sachin Tendulkar comes out in support of wrestler

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday came out in support of wrestler Vinesh Phogat who recently made headlines after being disqualified from the final match of 50 kg wrestling at 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read more

Assembly polls in J&K at the earliest, assures CEC Rajiv Kumar

The suspense surrounding the timing of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections continues as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar revealed on Friday that the exact dates would be announced only after a final security assessment is conducted in New Delhi.

Read more

Waqf bill: LS adopts motion naming 21 members for Joint Parliamentary Panel

The joint committee of Parliament to examine the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will have 31 members -- 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha -- and will submit its report by the next Parliament session.

Read more

Amit Shah announces panel to monitor border situation amid Bangladesh unrest

The Narendra Modi government on Friday constituted a high-level committee, headed by a top Border Security Force (BSF) official, to monitor the situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border in wake of the ongoing state of affairs in the neighbouring country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Read more

Mumbai college hijab ban: Supreme Court partly stays circular

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Mumbai college's circular, which banned wearing of hijab, nakab, cap or religious badges by students inside classrooms.

Read more

Mizoram, Assam hold talks on inter-state boundary dispute after 20 months

Mizoram and Assam discussed the border issues on Friday, twenty months after the two northeastern neighbours held a meeting to find an amicable solution to the inter-state boundary dispute, an official said.

Read more

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die

The current session of Parliament was scheduled to end on August 12 but Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

Read more

P R Sreejesh to join Manu Bhaker as India's flag-bearer in Paris closing ceremony

Celebrated hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh will join star shooter Manu Bhaker as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent in the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday.

Read more

Kim Ye-ji, South Korean shooter who stole the show at Olympics, collapses at presser

South Korean Olympic silver medallist pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, whose cool demeanour and appearance when competing at the Paris Games made her a social media sensation, collapsed at a news conference on Friday, apparently due to stress and exhaustion.

Read more

Iraqi teen detained in Vienna after Taylor Swift attack plot foiled

The main suspect, who had vowed loyalty to Islamic State (IS), was planning a lethal assault among the estimated 20,000 'Swiftie' fans set to gather outside Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium.

Read more

