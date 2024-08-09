DH Evening Brief | Sisodia walks out of jail; SC refuses to postpone NEET-PG; Vinesh 'robbed' says Sachin ahead of CAS verdict

AAP leader and former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him bail earlier in the day in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday came out in support of wrestler Vinesh Phogat who recently made headlines after being disqualified from the final match of 50 kg wrestling at 2024 Paris Olympics.
The suspense surrounding the timing of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections continues as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar revealed on Friday that the exact dates would be announced only after a final security assessment is conducted in New Delhi.
The joint committee of Parliament to examine the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will have 31 members -- 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha -- and will submit its report by the next Parliament session.
The Narendra Modi government on Friday constituted a high-level committee, headed by a top Border Security Force (BSF) official, to monitor the situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border in wake of the ongoing state of affairs in the neighbouring country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Mumbai college's circular, which banned wearing of hijab, nakab, cap or religious badges by students inside classrooms.
Mizoram and Assam discussed the border issues on Friday, twenty months after the two northeastern neighbours held a meeting to find an amicable solution to the inter-state boundary dispute, an official said.
The current session of Parliament was scheduled to end on August 12 but Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).
Celebrated hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh will join star shooter Manu Bhaker as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent in the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday.
South Korean Olympic silver medallist pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, whose cool demeanour and appearance when competing at the Paris Games made her a social media sensation, collapsed at a news conference on Friday, apparently due to stress and exhaustion.
The main suspect, who had vowed loyalty to Islamic State (IS), was planning a lethal assault among the estimated 20,000 'Swiftie' fans set to gather outside Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium.