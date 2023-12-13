DH Evening Brief: Six suspected to be involved in LS security breach; Parliament clears bill to repeal 76 outdated, obsolete laws

Six suspected to be involved in Parliament security breach, four held
The Delhi Police suspects the involvement of two more people along with the four who have already been held in the Wednesday security breach of Parliament, sources said. Read more
Parliament clears bill to repeal 76 outdated, obsolete laws
'Both Parliament attacks under BJP rule': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed shock over the Lok Sabha security breach and called for a fair investigation into this "act of violence". Read more
Mohammed Shami in race for Arjuna Award
One of India's ODI World Cup heroes, pacer Mohammed Shami has been recommended for this year's Arjuna Award by the country's cricket board (BCCI), sources said on Wednesday. Read more
WATCH | Security breach in Lok Sabha on 22nd anniversary of Parliament attack
Ruckus following the Lok Sabha security breach.
Credit: X/@tehseenp
Lok Sabha proceedings were interrupted on Dec 13, 2023 as two men entered the Lok Sabha and threw gas-emitting objects. They are said to have jumped down from the gallery. Watch video
SC agrees to consider Mahua Moitra's plea to urgently consider petition against expulsion from Lok Sabha
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would consider a plea by TMC leader Mahua Moitra to urgently take up her petition against expulsion from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash for query' corruption case. Read more
'Hang my son if he has done wrong', says father of Mysuru man who jumped into Lok Sabha chamber
"Hang my son if he has done wrong", said the father of one of the two men who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber in a major security breach on Wednesday Manoranjan D’s father Devaraje Gowda, however, claimed that his son is honest and truthful and always desired to do good for the society. Read more
Pakistan former PM Imran Khan, his aide Qureshi indicted in cipher case
A special court in Pakistan on Wednesday indicted former prime minister Imran Khan and his close aide former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case for allegedly leaking state secrets and violating the laws of the country. Read more
Rape survivor consumes poison on court premises in Uttarakhand
A rape survivor seeking permission for an abortion consumed pesticide inside court premises in Roorkee, police said on Wednesday. Read more
1 bike, 255 traffic violations, Rs 1.34 lakh in fines: Bengaluru man's vehicle impounded
A man with 255 traffic violations was served a notice by the police to clear Rs 1.34 lakh in fines, officials said on Tuesday. Read more