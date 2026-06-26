DH Evening Brief | Social media charges to arrests: How Ram mandir fund row unfolded; Death toll rises to 589, nearly 3k injured in Venezuela quake

<h2>Ayodhya Ram mandir 'fund theft' row | Social media allegations to 8 arrested: A timeline of key events</h2>.<p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken on the Ayodhya Ram mandir 'fund theft' row and said police action against people accused embezzling donations at Ram Temple in Ayodhya began immediately after the SIT submitted its report.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ayodhya-ram-mandir-fund-theft-row-social-media-allegations-to-8-arrested-a-timeline-of-key-events-4053275#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Venezuela earthquake: Death toll rises to 589, nearly 3,000 people injured as rescuers race to find thousands missing</h2>.<p>Rescue operations continued in Venezuela on Friday after two powerful back-to-back earthquakes devastated the country, with the death toll climbing to about 589 and nearly 3,000 people injured, interim President Delcy Rodriguez said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/venezuela-earthquake-death-toll-rises-to-589-nearly-3000-people-injured-as-rescuers-race-to-find-thousands-missing-4053335">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Operation Tiger 3.0 gathers steam: Eknath Shinde loyalist claims over a dozen MLAs from MVA will switch camps</h2>.<p>Mumbai: With the back-to-back successful splits of Shiv Sena in June 2022 and Shiv Sena (UBT) in June 2026, Eknath Shinde has now launched Operation Tiger 3.0 in a bid to rope in legislators from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi camp.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/operation-tiger-30-gathers-steam-eknath-shinde-loyalist-claims-over-a-dozen-mlas-from-mva-will-switch-camps-4053091">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SIR completes one year; now part of NCERT's Social Science textbook</h2>.<p>The Special Intensive Revision has completed one year as the poll roll cleanup exercise continues in 19 states and Union territories. SIR so far led to the deletion of nearly six crore voters and triggered acrimony between the Opposition and the Election Commission.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sir-completes-one-year-now-part-of-ncerts-social-science-textbook-4053102">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Lohagad fort murder | From prisoner's dilemma to plot unknot: What we know so far</h2>.<p>The death of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, initially believed to be an accidental fall during a trek at Maharashtra's Lohagad Fort, has unfolded into a chilling murder case. Police say that Agarwal's fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill Agarwal after planning the crime over several months.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/lohagad-fort-murder-prisoners-dilemma-to-plot-unravel-what-we-know-so-far-4053108#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Whoever tampers with faith of Sanatan Dharma...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Ayodhya temple 'fund theft' row</h2>.<p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday commented on the arrests made in Ram temple donation case. Addressing a public meeting in Deoria, Adityanath reiterated his warning against hurting people's faith.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/whoever-tampers-with-faith-of-sanatan-dharma-up-cm-yogi-adityanath-on-ayodhya-temple-fund-theft-row-4052973">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Shashi Tharoor calls for amending law to make passport, Aadhaar valid proofs of citizenship</h2>.<p>Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday called for the amendment of legal framework to make both passport and the Aadhar Card valid and conclusive proofs of Indian citizenship unless they are cancelled or withdrawn.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/shashi-tharoor-calls-for-amending-law-to-make-passport-aadhaar-valid-proofs-of-citizenship-4053139">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Japan PM Sanae Takaichi to visit India from July 1 to 3 for annual bilateral summit</h2>.<p>Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will undertake a three-day official visit to India next week for the annual bilateral summit between the two countries.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/japan-pm-sanae-takaichi-to-visit-india-from-july-1-to-3-for-annual-bilateral-summit-4053043">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Russian hawks urge Putin to escalate war, drop US talks after Ukraine drone strikes</h2>.<p>Moscow: Seething over Ukrainian drone strikes and angered by what they see as a failed U.S. promise to broker an end to the war on favourable terms, Russian hardliners are urging President Vladimir Putin to abandon diplomacy and escalate.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/russian-hawks-urge-putin-to-escalate-war-drop-us-talks-after-ukraine-drone-strikes-4053241">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIFA World Cup 2026 | Worlds collide as the ball rolls</h2>.<p>Uruguayan author Eduardo Galeano once wrote, in his 1995 book Football in Sun and Shadow, “Tell me how you play and I'll tell you who you are.” Football is played, he observed, in a style that reveals the unique profile of each community.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-worlds-collide-as-the-ball-rolls-newsalert-4053001">Read more</a></p>