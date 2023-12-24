DH Evening Brief: Sports Ministry suspends newly elected WFI body; DMK MP’s remark against Hindi draws ire

'Appears to be in control of ex-office bearers': Sports Ministry suspends newly elected WFI body
The Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till further orders after the newly-elected body made a 'hasty announcement' of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals 'without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers' for preparations. Read more
‘Hindi speakers from Bihar, UP come to Tamil Nadu to do construction work, clean toilets’: DMK MP’s remark draws ire
A video clip of an alleged derogatory remark made months ago by DMK Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran on workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar was widely circulated on social media on Sunday which led to a war of words between the Saffron party and Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravidian party. Read more
Say 'Allah hu Akbar' at home, chant 'Jai Shree Ram' here: RSS leader on Karnataka hijab poster girl Bibi Muskan
RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on his proposal of withdrawing orders on 'hijab', during the 'Sankeerthana Yatra', held as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Sunday. Read more
Sports Ministry asks IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage WFI affairs
The Sports Ministry has requested the Indian Olympic Association to constitute an ad-hoc committee to look over the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India. Read more
No takers for rupee payment for oil imports
India's push for the rupee to be used to pay for import of crude oil has not found any takers as suppliers have expressed concern on the repatriation of funds and high transactional costs, the oil ministry told a parliamentary standing committee. Read more
'Fake' drugs row: Delhi Directorate of Vigilance asks health department to withdraw drugs that failed tests
The Directorate of Vigilance of the Delhi government has written to the health department to withdraw the drugs that failed quality standard tests, a day after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter. Read more
Opposition leader calls Kerala CM a 'coward' over police action during Congress protest
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly V D Satheesan on Sunday lashed out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calling him a 'coward' and 'arrogant' over the police allegedly using water cannons and tear gas on Congress leaders a day ago and lodging a case against them for destroying public property. Read more
India-US relationship in 2023: Three steps forward, one step back
India-US relationship in 2023 in many senses was a historic one: a year when a futuristic-looking initiative was launched, President Joe Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a rare State Visit and then travelled to New Delhi to personally ensure the mega success of a crucial G-20 Summit under India's presidency. Read more
Oil tanker 'MV Sai Baba' that came under drone attack in Red Sea not Indian-flagged vessel: Officials
A commercial oil tanker named 'MV Sai Baba' that reportedly came under a drone attack in the Southern Red Sea is not an Indian-flagged vessel, Indian officials said on Sunday. Read more