DH Evening Brief | SRK gets death threat, cops file extortion case; SC refuses to transfer R G Kar trial outside West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer the rape and murder trial pertaining to a doctor in Kolkata outside West Bengal.
Read more
Amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that Ottawa had banned Australia Today for carrying an interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Australian Foreign Affairs minister Penny Wong.
Read more
Insisting that the country is moving forward with a solid strategy against terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the government will be coming out with a National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy very soon.
Read more
The Centre has doubled the fine for farmers burning crop residue in view of the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the penalty going up to Rs 30,000 for those with more than five acres of farmland.
Read more
Members of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) unanimously decided to withdraw the sites allotted under 50:50 scheme, once the probe by the one-man judicial commission is completed.
Read more
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the warehouses of sellers and vendors of e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon as well as quick commerce players Swiggy and Blinkit, a highly placed source from one of the companies told DH.
Read more
Donald Trump will begin the process of choosing a cabinet and selecting other high-ranking administration officials in the coming weeks following his presidential election victory.
Read more
India continued to fret over the composition of their opening pair for the series opener against Australia later this month after K L Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran failed to impress in the second unofficial test on Thursday.
Read more
The period of low volatility that the Indian rupee has enjoyed may not last now that Donald Trump is poised to become US president once again, bankers and advisors cautioned, urging companies to manage their forex risks more prudently and proactively.
Read more