DH Evening Brief | SRK gets death threat, cops file extortion case; SC refuses to transfer R G Kar trial outside West Bengal

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 12:41 IST

Comments

Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court refuses to transfer trial outside West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer the rape and murder trial pertaining to a doctor in Kolkata outside West Bengal.

Read more

'Highlights hypocrisy': India reacts after Canada bans Australia Today for carrying S Jaishankar's interview

Amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that Ottawa had banned Australia Today for carrying an interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Australian Foreign Affairs minister Penny Wong.

Read more

Govt to come up with a National Counter Terrorism Policy soon, says Amit Shah

Insisting that the country is moving forward with a solid strategy against terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the government will be coming out with a National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy very soon.

Read more

Modi government doubles stubble burning fine after Supreme Court rap

The Centre has doubled the fine for farmers burning crop residue in view of the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the penalty going up to Rs 30,000 for those with more than five acres of farmland.

Read more

MUDA decides to withdraw 50:50 sites once probe is completed

Members of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) unanimously decided to withdraw the sites allotted under 50:50 scheme, once the probe by the one-man judicial commission is completed.

Read more

ED conducts pan-India search on Amazon, Flipkart sellers in FEMA probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the warehouses of sellers and vendors of e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon as well as quick commerce players Swiggy and Blinkit, a highly placed source from one of the companies told DH

Read more

Who is in the running for top jobs in Trump's second administration?

Donald Trump will begin the process of choosing a cabinet and selecting other high-ranking administration officials in the coming weeks following his presidential election victory.

Read more

India's opening dilemma continues as K L Rahul, Easwaran flunk audition

India continued to fret over the composition of their opening pair for the series opener against Australia later this month after K L Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran failed to impress in the second unofficial test on Thursday.

Read more

Trump's US election win prompts calls for Indian firms to be cautious on forex risks

The period of low volatility that the Indian rupee has enjoyed may not last now that Donald Trump is poised to become US president once again, bankers and advisors cautioned, urging companies to manage their forex risks more prudently and proactively.

Read more

