DH Evening Brief | Staggered timings for govt offices as Delhi continues to battle with air pollution; Rahul calls PM a 'puppet of billionaires serving their interest'

As campaigning for elections to Jharkhand and Maharashtra gathered pace, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "puppet of billionaires" who is “serving their interests” at the expense of India's poor.
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday renamed the Sarai Kale Khan intersection as "Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk".
A consignment of 700 kg methamphetamine (meth) was seized in a joint operation of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Gujarat police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Indian Navy on Friday in a mid sea operation.
Non-consensual intercourse with a wife who is below 18 years of age constitutes the offence of rape, the Bombay High Court said while upholding the conviction of a man sentenced to 10 years for the crime.
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday intensified the attack on SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, alleging that the "scandal" involving her is "not just insider trading" but "direct conflict of interest".
Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumarswamy on Friday said, "I never referred to Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan as 'Kulla' in my life. He never called me 'Kariya' in the past, he always spoke with high respect."
Taking a dig at the central investigative agencies, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday claimed that they were busy probing incidents like "chicken theft" while cases like the examination paper leaks in UP remain untouched at the behest of the BJP.
The Karnataka High Court has emphasised that individuals with "absolute blindness" should be given preference over those with "low vision" in employment opportunities, provided their disability does not hinder their ability to perform duties.
Though several developed economies suffered badly due to the Covid crisis, India continued to grow at 7 to 8 per cent during the last 10 years, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.
Sri Lankans handed Anura Kumara Dissanayake a thumping win in a snap general election, giving its new leftist president greater legislative power to pursue policies to alleviate poverty and fight graft as the country recovers from a financial meltdown.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cancelled the Pakistan Cricket Board's trophy (PCB) proposed tour for the 2025 Champions Trophy in three Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) cities.
