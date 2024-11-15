Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Staggered timings for govt offices as Delhi continues to battle with air pollution; Rahul calls PM a 'puppet of billionaires serving their interest'

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 12:49 IST

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi a 'puppet of billionaires serving their interest' at expense of poor

As campaigning for elections to Jharkhand and Maharashtra gathered pace, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "puppet of billionaires" who is “serving their interests” at the expense of India's poor.

Read more

Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan intersection renamed 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk' on his 150th birth anniversary

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday renamed the Sarai Kale Khan intersection as "Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk".

Read more

700 kg drugs seized, 8 Iranians caught in anti-narcotics operation along Gujarat coast

A consignment of 700 kg methamphetamine (meth) was seized in a joint operation of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Gujarat police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Indian Navy on Friday in a mid sea operation.

Read more

Non-consensual intercourse with minor wife is rape, says Bombay High Court; upholds man's 10-year sentence

Non-consensual intercourse with a wife who is below 18 years of age constitutes the offence of rape, the Bombay High Court said while upholding the conviction of a man sentenced to 10 years for the crime.

Read more

'Madhabi Buch scandal' is not just insider trading, it is case of direct conflict of interest: Rahul Gandhi

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday intensified the attack on SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, alleging that the "scandal" involving her is "not just insider trading" but "direct conflict of interest".

Read more

'Kariya' row: 'Swear before Chamundeshwari' that I never called Zameer 'Kulla', says H D Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumarswamy on Friday said, "I never referred to Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan as 'Kulla' in my life. He never called me 'Kariya' in the past, he always spoke with high respect."

Read more

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP using money garnered from paper leaks to fund poll campaign, alleges Hemant Soren

Taking a dig at the central investigative agencies, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday claimed that they were busy probing incidents like "chicken theft" while cases like the examination paper leaks in UP remain untouched at the behest of the BJP.

Read more

Give priority to 'absolutely blind' candidates over 'low vision' ones in jobs: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has emphasised that individuals with "absolute blindness" should be given preference over those with "low vision" in employment opportunities, provided their disability does not hinder their ability to perform duties.

Read more

Despite Covid crisis, Indian economy growing at 7 to 8%: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Though several developed economies suffered badly due to the Covid crisis, India continued to grow at 7 to 8 per cent during the last 10 years, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

Read more

Sri Lankan president's coalition wins majority in general election

Sri Lankans handed Anura Kumara Dissanayake a thumping win in a snap general election, giving its new leftist president greater legislative power to pursue policies to alleviate poverty and fight graft as the country recovers from a financial meltdown.

Read more

ICC cancels PCB's Champions Trophy tour in PoK

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cancelled the Pakistan Cricket Board's trophy (PCB) proposed tour for the 2025 Champions Trophy in three Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) cities.

Read more

