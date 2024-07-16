DH Evening Brief | Subramanian Swamy slams Rajnath and Modi on Doda attacks; BJP won't allow OBC quota to Muslims in Haryana: Shah

'Has Modi told Rajnath no one has died?': Subramanian Swamy slams Defence Minister, PM on Doda attacks
Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has been sharpening his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi of late, which have been fuelled by the terrorist attack in Doda that has left four Army officials, including a major and a police personnel, dead.
Congress gave OBC quota to Muslims in Karnataka, BJP won't allow it in Haryana: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress of being anti-backward classes and said if the party comes to power in Haryana, it will snatch the reservation for them and give it to Muslims.
Read more
Tamil Nadu open to moving SC on non-release of Cauvery water by Karnataka
An all-party meeting on Tuesday nudged the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to direct Karnataka government to release water as per the directive of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) while resolving that Tamil Nadu, “if necessary”, would move the Supreme Court on the sensitive issue.
Read more
NEET-UG paper leak: Key accused among 2 more arrested by CBI
The CBI has arrested two persons including a key accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case who allegedly stole the paper from a National Testing Agency's trunk in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, officials said Tuesday.
Read more
Centre puts controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s district training programme on hold
The government on Tuesday put on hold the district training programme of controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is under the scanner for allegedly forging disability certificates to clear the Civil Services examination.
Read more
Delhi Police files chargesheet against Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case
The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case at Tis Hazari Court.
Read more
Hindu Sena conducts 'special havan' for long life of Donald Trump
In the wake of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Delhi's Hindu Sena outfit conducted a 'special hawan' for the well-being and long life of the former US President.
Read more
BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30
A court here on Tuesday remanded Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, in 14-day judicial custody.
Read more
Election Commission gives aggrieved candidates choice on how they want to check EVMs
Aggrieved candidates, who have applied for Supreme Court-directed checking of EVMs for tampering post Lok Sabha and assembly results, have been given various choices by the Election Commission, including picking machines from any polling station in an assembly segment and opting for a mock poll and mock VVPAT slip count.
Read more
Union Budget 2024: Focus should be on welfare of citizens, allocating more funds for manufacturing sector, says former World Bank chief economist
The Modi government needs to focus on welfare of ordinary citizens in the upcoming Budget and earmark more funds for the manufacturing sector to boost small businesses and create more jobs, former World Bank chief economist Kaushik Basu said on Tuesday.
Read more
New law in Karnataka to stop theft of irrigation water, announces D K Shivakumar
The Karnataka government will introduce a new law to stop theft of water from irrigation canals, which Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar described in the Assembly on Tuesday as “a major problem”.
Read more
Want second international airport for Bengaluru by 2035: Karnataka Minister
Karnataka Infrastructure Minister M B Patil on Tuesday said the state government wants the second international airport for Bengaluru by 2035 when the existing Kempegowda International Airport in North Bengaluru will touch its peak in terms of number of passengers and cargo freight.
Read more
Donald Trump assassination attempt: Fact-checking some online rumours
Misinformation and conspiracy theories were spreading online after an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday.
Read more
Violent clashes over government jobs quota system leave scores injured in Bangladesh
Police fired tear gas and charged with batons during violent clashes between a pro-government student body and student protesters overnight, leaving dozens injured at a public university outside Bangladesh's capital, authorities and students said on Tuesday.
Read more
Hardik Pandya to lead India in T20Is against Sri Lanka
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to lead India in the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka starting July 27.
Read more