DH Evening Brief: Plea in SC for fresh panel to probe Adani Hindenburg issue; AIADMK ends alliance with BJP

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for a direction to set up a fresh experts committee to probe the Adani group in the wake of the the Hindenburg report in view of apparent conflict of interest of members of the previous panel formed by the the top court.
Strains between the AIADMK and BJP seemed to have reached a flashpoint on Monday when a senior leader of the Dravidian party said there was no alliance with the saffron organisation and that any decision on a poll pact will be decided only during the election.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said there have been apprehensions in people's minds about the country being run through 'one party dictatorship', attempts to destabilise opposition party-ruled states and the 'selective' use of central agencies.
The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking a single 'constitutional religion' in the country, asking the petitioner can he prevent people from following their respective religious faiths.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday opposed the concept of 'One nation, One election' and said the country needs frequent polls as this allows political parties to go before electors regularly with promises which will not be the case if voting takes places just once in five years.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party was at the center of an exchange between the BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Monday as both the parties accused each other of 'stealing' the theme song of Imran Khan's party for their respective campaigns for upcoming assembly polls.
The Cauvery Water Management Authority has asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, a senior Jal Shakti Ministry official said on Monday.
India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft has commenced collecting data that will help scientists analyse the behaviour of particles surrounding Earth, ISRO said on Monday.
The operation to flush out terrorists holed up in the Gadole forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district entered the sixth day on Monday with security forces using drones to pinpoint the hideouts for carrying out attacks on the militants.
Set to play their opening match without any training session and proper rest after the last-minute announcement of the squad, India will be the clear underdogs against formidable China in their Asian Games group game here on Tuesday.
