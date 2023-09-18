Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Plea in SC for fresh panel to probe Adani Hindenburg issue; AIADMK ends alliance with BJP

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 13:49 IST

Follow Us

Plea filed in SC for fresh experts panel to probe Adani Hindenburg issue

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Supreme Court.&nbsp;</p></div>

File photo of Supreme Court. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court for a direction to set up a fresh experts committee to probe the Adani group in the wake of the the Hindenburg report in view of apparent conflict of interest of members of the previous panel formed by the the top court.

Read more

AIADMK ends alliance with BJP; to decide on poll pact ahead of elections

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar.</p></div>

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar.

Credit: X/@offiofDJ

Strains between the AIADMK and BJP seemed to have reached a flashpoint on Monday when a senior leader of the Dravidian party said there was no alliance with the saffron organisation and that any decision on a poll pact will be decided only during the election.

Read more

Fear in people's minds about one party dictatorship being imposed: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.</p></div>

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said there have been apprehensions in people's minds about the country being run through 'one party dictatorship', attempts to destabilise opposition party-ruled states and the 'selective' use of central agencies.

Read more

Supreme Court junks petition seeking single 'constitutional religion' for entire country

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A view of the Supreme Court.</p></div>

A view of the Supreme Court.

Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking a single 'constitutional religion' in the country, asking the petitioner can he prevent people from following their respective religious faiths.

Read more

Country needs 'one nation, one education' system not 'one nation, one election', says Kejriwal in poll-bound MP

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Arvind Kejriwal. </p></div>

Arvind Kejriwal.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday opposed the concept of 'One nation, One election' and said the country needs frequent polls as this allows political parties to go before electors regularly with promises which will not be the case if voting takes places just once in five years.

Read more

BJP slams Congress for 'stealing' theme song of ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party for poll campaigns

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan.</p></div>

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Credit: PTI File Photo

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party was at the center of an exchange between the BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Monday as both the parties accused each other of 'stealing' the theme song of Imran Khan's party for their respective campaigns for upcoming assembly polls.

Read more

Cauvery water dispute: Karnataka ordered to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Water being released to River Cauvery from KRS, in Srirangapatna, Mandya District. </p></div>

Water being released to River Cauvery from KRS, in Srirangapatna, Mandya District.

Credit: DH File Photo

The Cauvery Water Management Authority has asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, a senior Jal Shakti Ministry official said on Monday.

Read more

Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo by Isro of maneuvers of the Aditya-L1.</p></div>

Photo by Isro of maneuvers of the Aditya-L1.

Credit: X/@isro

India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft has commenced collecting data that will help scientists analyse the behaviour of particles surrounding Earth, ISRO said on Monday.

Read more

J&K: Anantnag anti-terror operation enters sixth day

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Security personnel guard near the encounter site on the fifth day of the ongoing encounter with terrorists,.</p></div>

Security personnel guard near the encounter site on the fifth day of the ongoing encounter with terrorists,.

Credit: PTI Photo

The operation to flush out terrorists holed up in the Gadole forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district entered the sixth day on Monday with security forces using drones to pinpoint the hideouts for carrying out attacks on the militants.

Read more

Without single training session and proper rest, India face formidable China in Asian Games football opener

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri.</p></div>

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

Set to play their opening match without any training session and proper rest after the last-minute announcement of the squad, India will be the clear underdogs against formidable China in their Asian Games group game here on Tuesday.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 September 2023, 13:49 IST)

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT