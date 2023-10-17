DH Evening Brief: No legal recognition for same-sex marriages, rules SC; Congress releases manifesto for MP polls; promises 27% OBC quota

No legal recognition for same-sex marriages, rules Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed judgement that it could not legally recognise same-sex marriages, after hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal sanction for the same. The apex court put the onus on the Parliament to frame the necessary laws.
Congress releases manifesto for MP polls; promises Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to people, 27% OBC quota
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming state assembly polls, making a slew of promises including Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to all the people in MP, 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, and to form an IPL team of the state.
Aim for Indian space station by 2035, Indian on Moon by 2040: PM Modi to scientists
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked scientists to aim to send the first Indian to the Moon by 2040 and set up an Indian space station by 2035, according to an official statement.
'Bribes for questions': LS Speaker refers BJP MP's complaint against TMC's Mahua Moitra to ethics panel
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's 'bribe-for-query' complaint against Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra to the Ethics Committee of the lower House.
At least 9 killed as twin explosions rock firecracker units in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi
At least nine people were killed on Tuesday as twin explosions struck firecracker manufacturing factories near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. The first explosion reportedly took place in Virudhunagar district and fire department officials were sent to the spot.
Skill development scam: SC reserves verdict on Chandrababu Naidu's plea against HC order
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's plea against a High Court order refusing to quash the FIR against him in the skill development scam.
Russia takes first step to scrap ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russia's parliament took the first step on Tuesday towards revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, blaming what a top lawmaker called the irresponsible attitude of the United States to global security.
SC reserves verdict on bail pleas of ex-Dy CM Manish Sisodia in CBI, ED cases related to excise policy 'scam'
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the regular bail pleas of former deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases arising out of the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.
Sena MLAs' disqualification row: SC grants Maharashtra Speaker final chance to decide pleas on time
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted one final opportunity to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to fix a "realistic" time schedule to decide multiple disqualification petitions filed with regard to Shiv Sena MLAs, including one against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Rising prices have made lives of poor, middle-class families miserable but PM not worried: Congress
The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over 'skyrocketing' prices of essential items, claiming that it has made the lives of poor and middle-class families miserable but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was 'not worried about it'.
