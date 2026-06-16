DH Evening Brief | Syria can handle Hezbollah if Israel can't, says Trump; NTA chief says Telegram suspended to protect 'students from fraudsters'

<h2>'Syria can handle Hezbollah if Israel cannot', says Donald Trump; reiterates no nuclear weapons for Iran</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "all hell will rain down" on Iran if the Iranian government intended to acquire a nuclear weapon.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/syria-can-handle-hezbollah-if-israel-cannot-says-donald-trump-reiterates-no-nuclear-weapons-for-iran-newsalert-4041073">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained | Why is Telegram suspended? NTA chief says to protect 'students from fraudsters'</h2>.<p>Defending the government's decision to restrict access to Telegram ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh said authorities would not hesitate to take stringent measures when the future of lakhs of students is at stake.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/explained-why-is-telegram-suspended-nta-chief-says-to-protect-students-from-fraudsters-4041133">Read more </a></p>.<h2>PM Modi arrives in France for G7 Summit, set for talks with world leaders on key global issues</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Evian, France, to participate in the G7 Summit, where he is expected to engage with world leaders on key global challenges and priorities.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/pm-modi-arrives-in-france-for-g7-summit-set-for-talks-with-world-leaders-on-key-global-issues-4041045">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'If everyone has to contest polls': Dipke on CJP's electoral debut; slams PM Modi for not reaching out to students</h2>.<p>Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday said he won't contest polls, and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "not reaching out" to students.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dipke-indicates-cjp-wont-contest-polls-slams-pm-modi-for-not-reaching-out-to-students-4041031">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Khela' still on? Mamata Banerjee files plea in Calcutta High Court challenging Bhabanipur poll result</h2>.<p>More than a month after the results for the West Bengal assembly elections were announced, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court, challenging the poll result in the Bhabanipur assembly seat she lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/khela-still-on-mamata-banerjee-files-plea-in-calcutta-high-court-challenging-bhabanipur-poll-result-4040964">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No cough syrups without doctor’s prescription: Govt ends sale of all 'syrup-based' medicines over the counter</h2>.<p>The Health Ministry of India has issued a notification informing that all ‘syrup-based’ medicines, including cough syrups cannot be purchased over the counter without a valid doctor’s prescription.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/no-cough-syrups-without-doctors-prescription-govt-ends-sale-of-all-syrup-based-medicines-over-the-counter-4040791">Read more</a></p>.<h2>40 lakh tonnes of coal 'disappeared' from SCCL? Union Minister Kishan Reddy writes to Telangana CM Revanth demanding inquiry</h2>.<p>Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged the Telangana government to conduct an urgent inquiry into reports claiming that nearly 40 lakh tonnes of coal, worth around Rs 1,600 crore, going missing from Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/40-lakh-tonnes-of-coal-disappeared-from-sccl-union-minister-kishan-reddy-writes-to-telangana-cm-revanth-demanding-inquiry-4040685/">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'To manage psychopathic behaviour pattern': Iran brought in 'senior psychologists' to craft messages for Trump during peace talks: Report</h2>.<p>In an attempt to understand US President Donald Trump's behaviour amid the peace agreement deal between US and Iran, reports have suggested that Iran enlisted "Senior Psychologists" to help craft messages to him.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/to-manage-psychopathic-behaviour-pattern-iran-brought-in-senior-psychologists-to-craft-messages-for-trump-during-peace-talks-report-4040861">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Wimbledon 2026: Williams sisters receive doubles wildcard</h2>.<p>American tennis great Serena Williams will return to Wimbledon after a four-year absence after being a given with a wildcard entry for the women's doubles along with her sister Venus Williams.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/tennis/wimbledon-2026-williams-sisters-receive-doubles-wildcard-4041052">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Gender gap again? Women sleep better but feel less rested, men wake up sooner, but are more satisfied: Study</h2>.<p>Today many people are affected by poor sleep be it men or women. Disturbed or interrupted sleep is the most cited reason.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/sleep-paradox-better-sleep-less-rest-women-sleep-better-but-feel-unrested-men-sleep-less-but-more-satisfied-study-4041059">Read more</a></p>