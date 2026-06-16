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DH Evening Brief | Syria can handle Hezbollah if Israel can't, says Trump; NTA chief says Telegram suspended to protect 'students from fraudsters'

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Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 13:03 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 13:03 IST
India News

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