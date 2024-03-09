DH Evening Brief: TDP, Jana Sena seal alliance with BJP for polls; NIA releases new photos of Bengaluru blast suspect

'It will be a sweep,' says Chandrababu Naidu as TDP, Jana Sena seal alliance with BJP
The BJP, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party have come to an understanding for stitching up an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, former chief minister of the southern state N Chandrababu Naidu said.
NIA releases new photos of Bengaluru cafe blast suspect, seeks citizen cooperation for identification
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the IED bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookefield on March 1, shared four fresh pictures of the suspected bomber and sought public support in identification.
India make it 4-1 with crushing win against England, provide rude reality check to Bazball
Ravichandran Ashwin took a famous five-wicket haul in his 100th Test as India thrived on the impatience of England batters for an emphatic innings and 64-run victory in the final chapter of an action-packed five-match contest, handing the visitors their heaviest defeat in the 'Bazball' era.
Actor Kamal Haasan's MNM joins DMK-led alliance; allotted one seat for 2025 Rajya Sabha polls
In a boost to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Saturday formally joined the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu.
Asif Ali Zardari elected Pakistan's President
Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was elected as Pakistan's 14th President on Saturday, becoming the head of state for a second time.
Play Tests, earn more: BCCI triples match fee for those who play 7 or more games
Walking the talk about giving highest priority to Test cricket, the BCCI has decided to increase the match fee to up to Rs 45 lakh from the existing Rs 15 lakh for all those who play at least seven long-form games per season.
Former bureaucrats urge EC not to announce LS poll schedule till SBI shares info on electoral bonds
Around 80 former bureaucrats on Saturday urged the Election Commission not to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections till SBI shares information on the scrapped electoral bonds as mandated by the Supreme Court.
Messi magic: Hamas let off 90-yr-old after learning she's from the footballer's nation
Football is the most popular sport in the world for a reason. FIFA, the governing body of the game, has more members (211 national associations) than the United Nations (193 UN Member States).
Top PLA General calls for crackdown on ‘fake combat capabilities’ in Chinese military
In a surprise development, a top Chinese military general has cast aspersions on the PLA's much-publicised 'real combat-oriented exercises' as "fake combat capabilities" at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered it to prepare for "maritime military struggles" to win wars.