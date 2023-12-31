DH Evening Brief: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat banned by Centre; China's Xi says 'reunification' with Taiwan is inevitable

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), a separatist party founded by the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Ashraf Sehrai in 2004, was banned by the Union government on Sunday on charges of "fomenting" terrorism, engaging in anti-India propaganda, "fueling" secessionist activities, and attempting to establish "Islamic Rule in Jammu and Kashmir," among other grounds.
Read more
China's "reunification" with Taiwan is inevitable, President Xi Jinping said in his New Year's address on Sunday, striking a stronger tone than he did last year with less than two weeks to go before the Chinese-claimed island elects a new leader.
Read more
Paresh Barua, leader of the anti-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom or ULFA (Independent), has termed the tripartite peace agreement signed with the pro-talks faction of the outfit as 'shameful', asserting that 'political settlement is not possible when revolutionaries give up their goals and ideals'.
Read more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be "doomed" if the country decides to use nuclear weapons against Seoul, South Korea's defence ministry warned on Sunday.
Read more
India decisively withstood global headwinds in 2023 and is likely to remain as the world's fastest-growing major economy on the back of growing demand, moderate inflation, stable interest rate regime and robust foreign exchange reserves.
Read more
With militancy in Kashmir on the decline, a seismic shift is unfolding in the rugged terrains of the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, where the echoes of militancy once seemed distant.
Read more
The Indian Navy has significantly enhanced its surveillance apparatus in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden by deploying frontline destroyers and frigates in view of recent incidents of attacks on merchant vessels.
Read more
A Dalit girl was allegedly thrown into a hot cauldron of a jaggery-making unit for protesting against molestation in the Budaun district, police said on Sunday.
Read more
ISRO is set to welcome the new year with the launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer insights into celestial objects like black holes, onboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket on Monday.
Iranian-backed Houthi militants attacked a Maersk container vessel, prompting the company to pause all sailing through the Red Sea for 48 hours, Maersk said on Sunday.
Read more