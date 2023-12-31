JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat banned by Centre; China's Xi says 'reunification' with Taiwan is inevitable

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 31 December 2023, 13:28 IST

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Centre

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), a separatist party founded by the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Ashraf Sehrai in 2004, was banned by the Union government on Sunday on charges of "fomenting" terrorism, engaging in anti-India propaganda, "fueling" secessionist activities, and attempting to establish "Islamic Rule in Jammu and Kashmir," among other grounds.

Read more

China's Xi says 'reunification' with Taiwan is inevitable

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

China's "reunification" with Taiwan is inevitable, President Xi Jinping said in his New Year's address on Sunday, striking a stronger tone than he did last year with less than two weeks to go before the Chinese-claimed island elects a new leader.

Read more

Peace accord 'shameful', political settlement not possible when goals, ideals given up: ULFA(I)

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Paresh Barua, leader of the anti-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom or ULFA (Independent), has termed the tripartite peace agreement signed with the pro-talks faction of the outfit as 'shameful', asserting that 'political settlement is not possible when revolutionaries give up their goals and ideals'.

Read more

Kim Jong Un will be 'doomed' if North Korea uses nuclear weapons, warns South Korea

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be "doomed" if the country decides to use nuclear weapons against Seoul, South Korea's defence ministry warned on Sunday.

Read more

India to remain fastest-growing major economy in 2024

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

India decisively withstood global headwinds in 2023 and is likely to remain as the world's fastest-growing major economy on the back of growing demand, moderate inflation, stable interest rate regime and robust foreign exchange reserves.

Read more

Casualties among security forces double in J&K; Rajouri & Poonch report 40% of militancy deaths

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

With militancy in Kashmir on the decline, a seismic shift is unfolding in the rugged terrains of the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, where the echoes of militancy once seemed distant.

Read more

Indian Navy enhances maritime surveillance in view of Red Sea security incidents

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Indian Navy has significantly enhanced its surveillance apparatus in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden by deploying frontline destroyers and frigates in view of recent incidents of attacks on merchant vessels.

Read more

Dalit teen thrown into hot cauldron for protesting against molestation in UP

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A Dalit girl was allegedly thrown into a hot cauldron of a jaggery-making unit for protesting against molestation in the Budaun district, police said on Sunday.

Read more

ISRO to usher in 2024 with launch of dedicated scientific satellite to study black holes

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

ISRO is set to welcome the new year with the launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer insights into celestial objects like black holes, onboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket on Monday.

Maersk pauses Red Sea sailings after Houthi attack on container ship

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Iranian-backed Houthi militants attacked a Maersk container vessel, prompting the company to pause all sailing through the Red Sea for 48 hours, Maersk said on Sunday.

Read more

(Published 31 December 2023, 13:28 IST)
