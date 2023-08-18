Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Three Kukis killed in Manipur's Naga-dominated Ukhrul; UP Cong chief says Rahul to contest LS polls from Amethi

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 12:28 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A candle march to pay tribute to those killed in Manipur violence.</p></div>

A candle march to pay tribute to those killed in Manipur violence.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Manipur violence: Three Kukis killed in Naga-dominated Ukhrul

Three "village volunteers" belonging to Kuki tribe were gunned down by unidentified miscreants on Friday morning in Naga-dominated Ukhrul district. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rahul Gandhi.&nbsp;</p></div>

Rahul Gandhi. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Rahul Gandhi will contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Amethi: UP Cong chief Ajay Rai

Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said on Friday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image.</p></div>

Representative image.

Credit: iStock Ohoto

Journalist shot dead in Bihar; CM expresses concern, oppn flays govt

'The assailants knocked at the gates of Yadav's house around 5.30 am and opened fire as soon as he opened the gates,' the Bihar Police said. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Dutee Chand.</p></div>

File photo of Dutee Chand.

Credit : DH File Photo

Dutee Chand to challenge four-year NADA ban

Double Asian Games silver medallist Dutee Chand will challenge the four-year ban imposed on the celebrated Indian athlete by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing two out-of-competition dope tests for a banned substance. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Credit: DH Photo

India's first state-of-the-art 3D post office opens in Bengaluru

The entire construction activity was completed in a period of 45 days as compared to about six to eight months taken by the conventional method. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of police</p></div>

Representative image of police

Credit: iStock Photo

Police constable rapes woman in Rajasthan's Dausa, cops let him go

A police constable was tied to a cot and thrashed by locals after he allegedly raped a woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district, officials said on Friday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image.</p></div>

Representative image.

Credit: iStock Photo

Two dead, six injured as man opens fire after argument over pet dogs in Indore; accused held

An altercation between two neighbours over a fight between their pet dogs took an ugly turn, after one of them – posted as a security guard at a bank – opened fire, killing two persons and injuring six others in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yasin Malik in Srinagar. </p></div>

Yasin Malik in Srinagar.

Credit : Reuters File Photo

Pakistan makes separatist Kashmir leader Yasin Malik's wife special advisor to caretaker PM

Pakistan has appointed Mushaal Hussain Malik, wife of the jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, as a special advisor to the country's newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. Read more

(Published 18 August 2023, 12:28 IST)
