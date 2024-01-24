DH Evening Brief: Trouble in I.N.D.I.A bloc after snubs in Bengal, Punjab; Assam CM says Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after LS polls

I.N.D.I.A in trouble: Mamata says no to Cong in Bengal; Mann says no in Punjab
The I.N.D.I.A bloc on Wednesday stared at trouble with Mamata Banerjee announcing that Trinamool Congress will not align with the Congress in West Bengal and Bhagwant Mann making it clear that AAP too will go alone in Punjab.
Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections: Assam CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, against whom an FIR has been registered here on the charge of instigating violence will be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. Read more
ASI survey report on Gyanvapi to be given to both sides, rules Varanasi court
A Varanasi court on Wednesday ruled that the ASI report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex survey will be given to both sides while making it clear that the report should not be made public, the counsel for the Hindu litigants said.
All 74 onboard crashed Russian military plane dead
The Governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Wednesday that everyone onboard a military transport plane that crashed in the region earlier on Wednesday have died.
Mamata Banerjee suffers injury in road accident
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffered an injury after her car halted suddenly to avoid collision with another vehicle, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, citing officials.
Golden bow and arrow, ornamental details: How Lord Ram idol carved from white stone looks
After the installation of the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol carved of black stone in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a picture of one of the two remaining Lord Ram idols carved by the sculptors from Rajasthan and Karnataka surfaced on the internet on Wednesday.
Zee moves NCLT against Sony's decision to call off merger
Zee Entertainment on Wednesday said it has approached the National Company Law Tribunal against Sony's decision to call off the proposed merger.
Besides, it has also initiated appropriate legal action to contest Sony's claims of $90 million (around Rs 748.5 cr) as a termination fee, for which the Japanese firm has moved the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).
DGCA slaps Air India with Rs 1.10 cr penalty for safety violations
Aviation watchdog DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India for safety violations with respect to operations of leased Boeing 777 planes to the US.
UK govt wants India to treat British citizens fairly after cricketer Bashir's visa episode
The UK government on Wednesday stated that India should treat British citizens 'fairly' when they apply for visas after off-spinner Shoaib Bashir's arrival for the five-match Test series was delayed due to lingering issues relating to his travel documents.
Pope Francis victim of deepfake photo warns against 'perverse' dangers of AI
Pope Francis, acknowledging that he was the victim of a deepfake photo, on Wednesday warned against the "perverse" dangers of artificial intelligence, renewing a call for its worldwide regulation to harness it for the common good.