<p><strong>Trump and Iran trade threats over energy targets as war escalates</strong></p>.<p>US President Donald Trump and Iran threatened to escalate their war by attacking energy facilities in the Gulf, a potential widening of hostilities which could deepen a regional crisis and add to concerns in global markets.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trump-and-iran-trade-threats-over-energy-targets-as-war-escalates-3940581">Read more</a></p>.<p><strong>Govt decides to remove domestic airfare caps from March 23</strong></p>.<p>The government has removed temporary caps on domestic airfares that were imposed in the wake of the IndiGo flight disruptions in December last year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/govt-decides-to-remove-domestic-airfare-caps-from-march-23-3940141">Read more</a></p>.<p><strong>350 elite Special Operations Group personnel deployed to hunt terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir</strong></p>.<p>As Pakistani terrorists take refuge in the dense forests and rugged mountains of Jammu and Kashmir, 350 Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel, trained in Andhra Pradesh alongside elite Army units, have been deployed to snow-bound heights and thick forests to track militants and dismantle their support networks, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/350-elite-special-operations-group-personnel-deployed-to-hunt-terrorists-in-jammu-and-kashmir-3940452">Read more</a></p>.<p><strong>Menstrual leave and workplace equality debate: Why SC’s stand sparks a bigger debate</strong></p>.<p>Recently, the Apex Court dismissed a public interest litigation seeking to mandate a nationwide menstrual leave policy, noting that such measures fall within the government’s domain and cannot be imposed by judicial fiat.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/menstrual-leave-and-workplace-equality-debate-why-scs-stand-sparks-a-bigger-debate-3940149">Read more</a></p>.<p><strong>Lamborghini seized; Muthappa Rai's son Ricky Rai under scanner for donut stunts in Bengaluru</strong></p>.<p>The Cubbon Park Traffic Police have seized a Lamborghini car following a reckless drifting incident at the busy Anil Kumble Circle. Police are currently probing whether Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld don-turned-philanthropist Muthappa Rai, was behind the wheel during the stunts.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/lamborghini-seized-muthappa-rais-son-ricky-rai-under-scanner-for-donut-stunts-in-bengaluru-3940512">Read more</a></p>.<p><strong>Seven killed in Qatar helicopter crash due to technical malfunction</strong></p>.<p>Seven people have been killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters, Qatar and Turkey said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/seven-killed-in-qatar-helicopter-crash-due-to-technical-malfunction-authorities-3940610#1">Read more</a></p>.<p><strong>Government may consider OFS option for raising public float in IDBI Bank</strong></p>.<p>The government may consider selling a stake in IDBI Bank through the Offer-for-Sale (OFS) route to increase public shareholding, after the unsuccessful attempt to divest stake in the LIC-controlled lender, sources said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/government-may-consider-ofs-option-for-raising-public-float-in-idbi-bank-3940541">Read more</a></p>.<p><strong>It grips you from the first scene and never lets go: Rishab Shetty praises 'Dhurandhar 2'</strong></p>.<p>Actor-director Rishab Shetty lauded Ranveer Singh-led "Dhurandhar: The Revenge", directed by Aditya Dhar, and said every frame in the film hits like a war drum.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/it-grips-you-from-the-first-scene-and-never-lets-go-rishab-shetty-praises-dhurandhar-2-3940576">Read more</a></p>.<p><strong>Another blow to PSL, Shanaka set to join Rajasthan Royals as Curran's replacement</strong></p>.<p>In yet another blow to Pakistan Super League, Sri Lanka captain and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka is set to join Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran in the upcoming Indian Premier League.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/another-blow-to-psl-shanaka-set-to-join-rajasthan-royals-as-currans-replacement-3940573">Read more</a></p>.<p><strong>Millions of workers, minimum safety in construction boom</strong></p>.<p>On February 17, Mallesh Mishiyavar (46) and Akbar Goususaab Sangati (35) were plastering the outer wall of a seven-floor medical college under construction on the outskirts of Hubballi when a scaffolding knot snapped, causing them to fall to their deaths.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/millions-of-workers-minimum-safety-in-construction-boom-3940155">Read more</a></p>