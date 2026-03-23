<h2>Trump backs down on strikes on Iran's power network, says US and Tehran holding talks</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump backed down on targeting Iran's power network on Monday, saying the US and Iran have held constructive talks and that he would postpone any strikes on power plants and energy infrastructure.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trump-backs-down-on-strikes-on-irans-power-network-says-us-and-tehran-holding-talks-3941586">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Asia conflict | Just like during Covid-19, we need to be ready again: Key highlights of PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha</h2>.<p>Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the Lok Sabha on Monday, highlighting the key aspects of the war.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-asia-conflict-just-like-during-covid-19-period-we-need-to-be-ready-again-key-highlights-of-pm-modis-speech-in-lok-sabha-3941291">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP remains a marginal force that relies on divisive rhetoric, says Pinarayi Vijayan</h2>.<p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says that the BJP is far from becoming a dominant player in the state and that a CPI(M) - Congress alliance in Kerala against BJP is not feasible as the latter often acts as a B-team for communal forces.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-bjp-remains-a-marginal-force-that-relies-on-divisive-rhetoric-says-pinarayi-vijayan-3941633">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Did an Indian tanker pay in Chinese Yuan to pass Strait of Hormuz amid Iran war? MEA clarifies</h2>.<p>The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday debunked a claim saying an Indian oil tanker was allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after paying Iran in Chinese Yuan.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/centre-flags-fake-news-on-indian-tanker-making-payments-in-chinese-yuan-to-pass-strait-of-hormuz-3941257">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Travel preferences shift amid Middle East crisis; Asia destinations gain traction: Report</h2>.<p>Amid disruptions in the Middle East, a report on Monday has revealed that travel preferences have shifted in recent weeks, with more travellers opting for alternate international and domestic destinations, while Asian locations see a surge in bookings this month. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/travel-preferences-shift-amid-middle-east-crisis-asia-destinations-gain-traction-3941519">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pilot, co-pilot killed as Air Canada Express plane collides with ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia airport</h2>.<p>An Air Canada Express plane with about 76 people on board hit the ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia airport late on Sunday, in an incident that closed the airport. According to reports, pilot and co-pilot were killed in the accident.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/air-canada-express-plane-collides-with-ground-vehicle-at-new-yorks-laguardia-airport-pilot-co-pilot-killed-3941085">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rupee dives 48 paise to close at fresh all-time low of 94.01 against US dollar</h2>.<p>Rupee on Monday dived 48 paise to close at fresh all-time low of 94.01 (provisional) against US dollar, tracking declines across Asia as the Middle East conflict kept oil prices high and raised concerns over global growth.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-dives-48-paise-to-close-at-fresh-all-time-low-of-9401-against-us-dollar-3941394">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Thirunavaya lotus: Yet another 'Kerala story' of communal harmony</h2>.<p>The lotus farms of Thirunavaya on the banks of Bharathapuzha river at Malappuram district are again back in focus in the wake of BJP Kerala leader's 'Hindu MLA' remark as part of the Assembly election campaign at Guruvayur.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/thirunavaya-lotus-yet-another-kerala-story-of-communal-harmony-3941522">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIR filed against 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' by Sikh community for disrespecting Gurbani</h2>.<p>Dhurandhar: The Revenge has stirred up controversy as a formal complaint has been filed by a Shiv Sena leader against a particular scene in the movie featuring Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/fir-filed-against-dhurandhar-the-revenge-by-sikh-community-for-disrespecting-gurbani-3941458">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Imran Khan accuses judges of ‘selling their souls’, says denied justice</h2>.<p>Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday accused the judges in the country of "selling their souls for personal privileges", saying he and his wife are not getting justice from courts.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/imran-khan-accuses-judges-of-selling-their-souls-says-denied-justice-3941487">Read more</a></p>