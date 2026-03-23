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DH Evening Brief | Trump backs down on strikes on Iran's power network; Just like Covid, we need to be ready again: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

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Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 14:16 IST
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