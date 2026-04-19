<h2>Trump confirms second round of talks in Pakistan with warning for Iran</h2>.<p>Trump said US officials will be in Pakistan for negotiations on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-live-west-asia-middle-east-conflict-mojtaba-khamenei-iran-supreme-leader-donald-trump-benjamin-netanyahu-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-lpg-shortage-oil-crisis-5-3969556">Read more</a></p>.<h2>At least 18 dead in blast at firecrackers manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu</h2>.<p>At least 18 people died following a blast in a firecrackers manufacturing unit near here and some others were severely injured, police said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/at-least-18-dead-in-blast-at-firecrackers-manufacturing-unit-in-tamil-nadu-3973497">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'You gave me clearance to go!' Viral audio captures Indian tanker's ordeal during Hormuz firing</h2>.<p>An audio exchange between the Indian-flagged tanker — that came under fire from the Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) — and the Iranian forces came to the fore on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/you-gave-me-clearance-to-go-viral-audio-captures-indian-tankers-ordeal-during-hormuz-firing-3973509">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Why was delimitation linked with women's reservation bill? Modi govt answers FAQs</h2>.<p>The government on Sunday came out with a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to the reservation for women in legislatures following the defeat of a Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha that seeks to provide 33 per cent quota for women in the Lower House and state assemblies.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/why-was-delimitation-linked-with-womens-reservation-bill-modi-govt-answers-faqs-3973249">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Video of American astronaut performing Bihu aboard ISS surfaces, Himanta says Assamese culture going global</h2>.<p>A video of an American astronaut performing Bihu aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has drawn applause from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the state celebrates Rongali Bihu, marking the Assamese New Year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/newsalert-video-of-astronaut-performing-bihu-aboard-iss-surfaces-himanta-says-assamese-culture-going-global-3973456">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Two US nationals detained at Srinagar airport after satellite phone found in luggage</h2>.<p>Two US nationals were detained at the Srinagar International Airport on Sunday after a satellite phone was recovered from their luggage during routine screening, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/two-us-nationals-detained-at-srinagar-airport-after-satellite-phone-found-in-luggage-3973469">Read more</a></p>.<h2>How opposition's WhatsApp group strategy ensured defeat of women's quota-linked delimitation bill</h2>.<p>WhatsApp Groups to monitor MPs’ attendance, firming up strategy amid rising confusion about government moves and designing a counter narrative on delimitation kept Opposition managers busy in the last four days that culminated with the falling of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/how-oppositions-whatsapp-group-strategy-ensured-defeat-of-womens-quota-linked-delimitation-bill-3973168">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Robot outruns humans to smash world record at Beijing half marathon</h2>.<p>A humanoid robot competing against humans in blood and flush broke the world record in China at a Beijing half marathon on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/robot-outruns-humans-to-smash-world-record-at-beijing-half-marathon-3973473">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Is US' trust dwindling in Asim Munir? American intel experts call him a 'red flag'</h2>.<p>Last year, when Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir went to visit Washington, he was greeted warmly by the US President. The meeting went so well that Trump called Munir his "favourite field marshal" and an “exceptional man”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/is-us-trust-dwindling-in-asim-munir-american-intel-experts-call-him-a-red-flag-3973244">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | Big blow for CSK as Ayush Mhatre suffers hamstring injury</h2>.<p>Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a major blow with young batter Ayush Mhatre sustaining a hamstring tear which "looks pretty bad" during their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-big-blow-for-csk-as-ayush-mhatre-suffers-hamstring-injury-3973337">Read more</a></p>