DH Evening Brief | Trump looking to end Iran war in coming weeks?; PM Modi to discuss preparedness with CMs amid West Asia conflict

<h2>Donald Trump tells advisors he wants Iran conflict to end in coming weeks: Report</h2>.<p>A report by The Wall Street Journal said Donald Trump has recently told close associates that he wants to avoid a prolonged conflict with Iran and is aiming to bring the war to an end within the next few weeks.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/donald-trump-tells-advisors-he-wants-iran-conflict-to-end-in-coming-weeks-report-3945172">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Asia conflict: PM Modi to interact with CMs; review preparedness, plans</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will interact with the chief ministers of all states, barring those which are going to polls, and review their preparedness and plans in the wake of the West Asia conflict, sources said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-asia-conflict-pm-modi-to-interact-with-cms-review-preparedness-plans-3945512">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Who is BJP's B-team? Day after Congress attacks CPI(M) over helping saffron party, Vijayan lashes out at Rahul</h2>.<p>CPI(M) on Thursday hit back at Congress top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for their "provocative" remarks that the Left party is in cahoots with the BJP, claiming that its I.N.D.I.A ally is "reneging on their claim of fighting communal-authoritarian forces" by spreading "canards" to secure "cheap electoral gains" in Kerala.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/who-is-bjps-b-team-day-after-congress-attacks-cpim-over-helping-saffron-party-vijayan-lashes-out-at-rahul-3945463">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'We can't stand in queue': MLAs demand VIP tickets for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy, Speaker says give them 4 each</h2>.<p>Speaker U T Khader on Thursday asked the government to ensure that every lawmaker gets four premium tickets at the Chinnaswamy stadium on match days after members across parties slammed the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for disrespecting them.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/we-cant-stand-in-queue-mlas-demand-vip-tickets-for-ipl-matches-at-chinnaswamy-speaker-says-give-them-4-each-3945306">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Class 1 admission: Karnataka govt announces 60-day relaxation in age limit</h2>.<p>School Education & Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday announced a 60-day relaxation in the age eligibility norm for Class 1 admissions for the 2026–27 academic year, offering relief to parents whose children fall short of the prescribed cut-off.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/class-1-admission-karnataka-govt-announces-60-day-relaxation-in-age-limit-3945386">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Minor kills two over family dispute in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>A minor boy stabbed and killed two people in northwest Bengaluru, police officials said on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/minor-kills-two-over-family-dispute-in-bengaluru-3945464">Read more</a></p>.<h2>MUDA case: Karnataka High Court issues notice to Siddaramaiah, wife over plea against 'B' report</h2>.<p>The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi in a petition filed by Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the MUDA alternative sites allotment case.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/muda-case-karnataka-high-court-issues-notice-to-siddaramaiah-wife-over-plea-against-b-report-3945247">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NATO nations have done 'absolutely nothing' to help with Iran: Trump</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the NATO countries have done 'absolutely nothing' to help with Iran.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/nato-nations-have-done-absolutely-nothing-to-help-with-iran-trump-3945380">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Russia says it hopes for new round of Ukraine talks with US as soon as conditions allow</h2>.<p>Russia is in contact with the United States about a new round of talks on a Ukraine peace settlement as soon as conditions allow, the Kremlin said on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/russia/russia-says-it-hopes-for-new-round-of-ukraine-talks-with-us-as-soon-as-conditions-allow-3945508">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Team India's home schedule for 2026-27 announced: Check full list of matches, dates and venues here</h2>.<p>Team India's home season for 2026-27 has been revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to the schedule, India is set to host West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for limited over series, while Australia is set to tour for a five-match Test series in another Border-Gavaskar Trophy showdown.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/team-indias-home-schedule-for-2026-27-announced-check-full-list-of-matches-dates-and-venues-here-3945277">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026: 2,000 cops, seven safety squads set up to safeguard Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium</h2>.<p>With the first phase implementation of expert committee recommendations largely done, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that they have left no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of the fans.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/ipl-2026-bengaluru-2000-police-vip-zones-7-safety-squads-set-up-in-m-chinnaswamy-stadium-3945545">Read more</a></p>