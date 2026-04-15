<h2>'Iran war very close to being over': Trump ahead of next peace talks in Pakistan</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump has said that the war with Iran is "close to over," asserting that if he pulled up stakes right now, it would take Tehran 20 years to rebuild the country.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-war-very-close-to-being-over-trump-ahead-of-next-peace-talks-in-pakistan-3968280">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court stays Telangana HC order granting one-week transit anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Telangana High Court's April 10 order granting one-week transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case registered against him for levelling allegations of possessing multiple passports by the state’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-stays-telangana-hc-order-granting-one-week-transit-anticipatory-bail-to-pawan-khera-3968351">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Court finds Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni guilty in BJP leader Yogesh Gowda murder case</h2>.<p>A Special Court for MPs and MLAs on Wednesday found Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni guilty in the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/court-finds-congress-mla-vinay-kulkarni-guilty-in-bjp-leader-yogesh-gowda-murder-case-3968855">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CBSE Class 10 results declared; here’s where and how to check</h2>.<p>The wait for over 25 lakh students across India is finally over as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results on Wednesday (April 14).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/cbse-class-10-results-declared-heres-where-and-how-to-check-3968702">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained | Why and how is US blockading Iranian ports in Strait of Hormuz</h2>.<p>Following the collapse of peace negotiations between Iran and the United States in Islamabad last week, Washington announced that it had started restricting vessels from entering or leaving Iranian ports via the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/explained-why-and-how-is-us-blockading-iranian-ports-in-strait-of-hormuz-3968335">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Stray dog bites 40 people in two hours in Maharashtra town; victims suffer deep wounds</h2>.<p>A stray dog went on a rampage, biting at least 40 people within a span of two hours in Kaij town in Beed district of Maharashtra, prompting the victims to queue up at a government hospital to secure anti-rabies vaccinations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/stray-dog-bites-40-people-in-two-hours-in-maharashtra-town-victims-suffer-deep-wounds-3968721">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Amit Shah promises to recover money TMC 'stole' with interest</h2>.<p>Amit Shah on Wednesday pledged the BJP will recover every penny the TMC has "stolen from the people of Bengal through corruption", and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no taint of graft charge even after two decades in the ruler's seat.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-amit-shah-promises-to-recover-money-tmc-stole-with-interest-3968659">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India among world's most advanced AI users but adoption uneven: OpenAI report</h2>.<p>India ranks among the world’s most advanced AI markets, particularly in coding, data analysis, and complex reasoning, but adoption here is 3-times more concentrated in top cities than in comparable nations, OpenAI said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-among-worlds-most-advanced-ai-users-but-adoption-uneven-openai-report-3968704">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Soccer-Real Madrid great Jose Emilio Santamaria dies at 96</h2>.<p>Real Madrid great Jose Emilio Santamaria, a defender who won four European Cups with the club, has died at the age of 96, the Spanish side announced on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/soccer-real-madrid-great-jose-emilio-santamaria-dies-at-96-3968672">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar’ scripts history, becomes first Indian film series to cross Rs 3,000 crore box office collection</h2>.<p>Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues its dominant run at the box office globally. The movie has recently shattered a monumental record in Indian cinema.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/aditya-dhars-dhurandhar-scripts-history-becomes-first-indian-film-series-to-cross-rs-3000-crore-3968306">Read more</a></p>