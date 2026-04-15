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DH Evening Brief | Trump says Iran war 'very close to being over'; SC stays HC order granting anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera

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Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 14:01 IST
India News

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