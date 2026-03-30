<h2>Trump threatens to obliterate Iran's oil wells, Kharg island if Strait of Hormuz remains shut</h2>.<p>Trump also said that US is in "serious discussions with a new and more reasonable regime" regarding the end of their military operation in Iran.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/trump-threatens-to-obliterate-irans-oil-wells-kharg-island-if-strait-of-hormuz-remains-shut-3949721">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Census 2027 to commence in Karnataka, seven other states and UTs with self enumeration from April 1</h2>.<p>Along with Karnataka, seven other states and union territories – Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Sikkim, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Mizoram and Delhi (NDMC and Delhi Cant) – will also start the process.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/census-2027-to-commence-in-karnataka-seven-other-states-and-uts-with-self-enumeration-from-april-1-3949499">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rupee breaches 95/USD level; settles at 94.78 against US dollar</h2>.<p>Forex traders said the USD/INR pair witnessed high volatility and swung 165 paise during intra-day trade as the West Asia crisis entered the 31st day keeping energy markets nervous.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-settles-at-all-time-low-of-9494-provisional-against-us-dollar-3949456">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Navy technician kills woman in Visakhapatnam, stuffs dismembered body in refrigerator</h2>.<p>When officers brought the accused to his apartment for scene reconstruction on Monday afternoon, the victim's relatives and family members attempted to attack him.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/navy-technician-kills-woman-in-visakhapatnam-stuffs-dismembered-body-in-refrigerator-3949594">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'We didn't participate': Iran says Pakistan's forums are their own, denies direct talks with US to end war</h2>.<p>It has also been said that the United States 'diplomacy' flips constantly, but Iran's take is pretty clear regarding the talks taking place.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/we-didnt-participate-iran-says-pakistans-forums-are-their-own-denies-direct-talks-with-us-to-end-war-3949740">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Asia conflict: Eight Indians lost their lives in 'various incidents', says MEA</h2>.<p>The MEA on Monday reiterated that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-asia-conflict-eight-indians-lost-their-lives-in-various-incidents-says-mea-3949724">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Double exit: Nitish Kumar quits as MLC, Nitin Nabin steps down as Bihar MLA</h2>.<p>Nitish will, however, continue to be the Chief Minister of Bihar till he takes his oath as Rajya Sabha member in the second week of April.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/double-exit-nitish-kumar-quits-as-mlc-nitin-nabin-steps-down-as-bihar-mla-3949565">Read more</a></p>.<h2>As RCB chased runs, cops chased lost phones at Chinnaswamy; 25 complaints registered</h2>.<p>The Cubbon Park police have launched an investigation after receiving around 25 complaints of phones lost during the opening IPL 2026 match between RCB and SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.<br><br> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/as-rcb-chased-runs-cops-chased-lost-phones-at-chinnaswamy-25-complaints-registered-3949613">Read more</a></p>.<h2>AIFF dismisses charges against Chaubey, accuses Valanka of exerting pressure to include Churchill in ISL</h2>.<p>Valanka had accused AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey and other officials of 'harassment', something which the game's governing body denied.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/aiff-accuses-valanka-alemao-of-exerting-pressure-to-include-churchill-brothers-in-isl-3949690">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Covid-19: What we know about new coronavirus sub-variant 'Cicada' detected across countries</h2>.<p>As per experts, the variant gets its name from an insect Cicada which remains underground for years before suddenly emerging.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/covid-19-what-we-know-about-new-coronavirus-sub-variant-cicada-detected-across-countries-3949489">Read more</a></p>