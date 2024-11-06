Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Trump trumps Kamala to become 47th US President; Cabinet approves financial scheme for meritorious students

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 12:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Cabinet approves PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide financial support to meritorious students

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide monetary support to meritorious students.

Read more

Congress' congratulatory message for Trump comes with a warning

Congress on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump as he sealed his victory in the United State presidential polls but warned that the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change is “extremely shaky

Read more

CBSE cracks down on 'dummy' schools, withdraws affiliation of 21 institutes

In a crackdown on 'dummy' admissions, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday withdrew affiliation of 21 schools and downgraded six schools from senior secondary to secondary level.

Read more

FIR lodged against Mithun Chakraborty for 'provocative' speech

Bidhannagar Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty for allegedly delivering a provocative speech during a party programme in North 24 Parganas district last month.

Read more

Answered all questions, told them truth, says Siddaramaiah after deposing before Lokayukta police

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the MUDA site allotment case is not a black mark until it is proved in the Court

Read more

Midnight police raid on female Congress leaders over black money sparks row ahead of Palakkad bypolls

Amidst heated campaigning for the upcoming Assembly by-election in the Palakkad constituency, a midnight police raid at a hotel here on suspicion of the arrival of black money triggered a controversy.

Read more

Ben Stokes missing as Draca, Netravalkar line up in long list for IPL mega auction

England Test skipper Ben Stokes is missing from the list of 1,574 players listed for IPL Auctions 2025.

Read more

Indian service providers signal robust growth in October on strong demand conditions

India's services PMI recovered from its ten-month low in September to reach 58.5 in October.

Read more

Explained | How is Lahore, world's most polluted city, battling toxic air?

Toxic smog has shrouded Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore for days as surging pollution spurs authorities to curb activities and set up a panel to oversee preventive efforts.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 12:46 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us