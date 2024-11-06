DH Evening Brief | Trump trumps Kamala to become 47th US President; Cabinet approves financial scheme for meritorious students

Cabinet approves PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide financial support to meritorious students
Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide monetary support to meritorious students.
Congress' congratulatory message for Trump comes with a warning
Congress on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump as he sealed his victory in the United State presidential polls but warned that the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change is “extremely shaky
CBSE cracks down on 'dummy' schools, withdraws affiliation of 21 institutes
In a crackdown on 'dummy' admissions, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday withdrew affiliation of 21 schools and downgraded six schools from senior secondary to secondary level.
FIR lodged against Mithun Chakraborty for 'provocative' speech
Bidhannagar Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty for allegedly delivering a provocative speech during a party programme in North 24 Parganas district last month.
Answered all questions, told them truth, says Siddaramaiah after deposing before Lokayukta police
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the MUDA site allotment case is not a black mark until it is proved in the Court
Midnight police raid on female Congress leaders over black money sparks row ahead of Palakkad bypolls
Amidst heated campaigning for the upcoming Assembly by-election in the Palakkad constituency, a midnight police raid at a hotel here on suspicion of the arrival of black money triggered a controversy.
Ben Stokes missing as Draca, Netravalkar line up in long list for IPL mega auction
England Test skipper Ben Stokes is missing from the list of 1,574 players listed for IPL Auctions 2025.
Indian service providers signal robust growth in October on strong demand conditions
India's services PMI recovered from its ten-month low in September to reach 58.5 in October.
Explained | How is Lahore, world's most polluted city, battling toxic air?
Toxic smog has shrouded Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore for days as surging pollution spurs authorities to curb activities and set up a panel to oversee preventive efforts.
Published 06 November 2024, 12:46 IST