<h2>Engineer & teacher: What we know about White House dinner shooter</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump was evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after gunshots were heard at the venue. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/engineer-teacher-what-we-know-about-white-house-dinner-shooter-3981508">Read more</a></p>.<h2>AAP submits petition to Rajya Sabha chairman seeking disqualification of 7 MPs over merger with BJP</h2>.<p>AAP on Sunday submitted a petition to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan seeking the disqualification of seven MPs who defected to the BJP by announcing a merger. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/aap-submits-petition-to-rajya-sabha-chairman-seeking-disqualification-of-7-mps-over-merger-with-bjp-3981506">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Siddaramaiah and I will abide by Congress high command decision on leadership issue, says D K Shivakumar</h2>.<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will abide by Congress high command decision on leadership issue. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/siddaramaiah-and-i-will-abide-by-congress-high-command-decision-on-leadership-issue-says-d-k-shivakumar-3981417">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Photographer Raghu Rai dies after prolonged illness</h2>.<p>Raghu Rai, one of India's best known photographers whose lens captured India in its many shades, died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Sunday. He was 83. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/photographer-raghu-rai-dies-after-prolonged-illness-3981236">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Correspondents' dinner firing: World leaders say political violence has no place in democracy</h2>.<p>World leaders expressed relief that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania and other guests were unharmed after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner here on Saturday night and asserted that political violence has no place in a democracy. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/correspondents-dinner-firing-world-leaders-say-political-violence-has-no-place-in-democracy-3981399">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal assembly elections | Poll promises mean little to 'tiger widows' of Sundarban</h2>.<p>Rita Mandal spent 72 anxious hours, hoping against hope that her husband Srinath would return from the fishing trip in Sundarban. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-poll-promises-mean-little-to-tiger-widows-of-sundarban-3981523">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Singer Kailash Kher refuses to perform at event, requests not to 'turn artists into clowns'</h2>.<p>"Don't turn artists into clowns", said singer Kailash Kher as he refused to sing at an event and asked not to make such requests. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/singer-kailash-kher-refuses-to-perform-at-event-requests-not-to-turn-artists-into-clowns-3981358">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Punjab Police withdraws security cover of MP Harbhajan Singh</h2>.<p>The Punjab Police is learnt to have withdrawn the security cover of Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, one of the seven lawmakers who switched to the BJP from AAP alongside Raghav Chadha, sources said. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab/punjab-police-withdraws-security-cover-of-mp-harbhajan-singh-3981372">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From terror ban to empty seats: Kashmir’s unfinished cinema story</h2>.<p>On December 31, 1989, as Kashmir slid into a violent new phase, cinema halls fell silent after a diktat issued by now vanished terror outfit “Allah Tigers.” <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/from-terror-ban-to-empty-seats-kashmirs-unfinished-cinema-story-3981383">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru police arrest 6 college students from Coimbatore in dacoity case</h2>.<p>Six persons were arrested from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district in connection with a dacoity case here, police said on Sunday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-police-arrest-6-college-students-from-coimbatore-in-dacoity-case-3981451">Read more</a></p>