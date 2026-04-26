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DH Evening Brief: Trump unharmed as shooter opens fire at Washington gala; AAP's plea to RS chairman seeking disqualification of 7 MPs

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Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 12:41 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 12:41 IST
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