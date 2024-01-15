JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Uddhav faction moves SC in bid to disqualify Shinde group MLAs; Myanmar rebels claims control of town bordering India, Bangladesh

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 13:07 IST

Uddhav faction moves SC over Speaker's order against plea to disqualify MLAs of Shinde group

Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Sena bloc led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the "real political party" after its split in June 2022.

Read more

Yet to decide on attending Ram temple event, grateful to be invited: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

Credit: PTI Photo

"Our party has no objection to whatever programme is going to be organised on January 22 regarding the Ayodhya Ram temple and we welcome it. In the future, if any such programme is held regarding Babri Masjid, our party will have no objection to that also," Mayawati said at a press conference organised here on her 68th birthday.

Read more

More than 12 lakh devotees take holy dip at Sangam on Makar Sankranti; Magh Mela begins

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river amid fog on a cold winter morning on the occasion of Makar Sankranti during the annual religious 'Magh Mela' festival at Sangam, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

The one-and-a-half-month-long 'Magh Mela' also began with Makar Sankranti celebrations. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to people on Makar Sankranti, and said extensive arrangements have been made across the state for the celebrations.

Read more

After Shankaracharyas, Nirmohi Akhara says consecration ceremony not according to 'Ramanandi' traditions

Mahants from Nirmohi Akhara have voiced their concern against rituals being violated at Ayodhya.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Nirmohi Akhara, one of the prominent akharas, which was one of the main plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title suits, has objected to what it claimed not following the 'Ramanandi' traditions in the proposed consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Read more

'Where is PM Modi?': Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Day 2 sees Manipuri civil groups slam 'missing' ministers, call for peace

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Manipur, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Civil society organisations who met Rahul Gandhi during the first two days of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra wanted Congress to demand in Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit ethnic violence-hit Manipur before Lok Sabha elections.

Read more

Situation in J&K under control, increase in terror activities in Rajouri-Poonch: Army chief

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande addresses a press conference after Army Day 2024 celebrations, in Lucknow, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande said on Monday that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control but an increase in terrorist activities has been witnessed in the southern region of Pir Panjal and Rajouri-Poonch in the last few ...

Read more

Gunfight breaks out between banned Maoist group, security forces in Jharkhand

Representative image of security personnel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

During a combing operation in Angarha forest in Kunda, around 200 km from the state capital Ranchi, cadres of the outlawed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee fired upon the security forces and they retaliated, Chatra Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said. The TSPC is a breakaway faction of the banned CPI (Maoist).

Read more

Qatar pauses Red Sea tankers after Western strikes on Houthis

People walk on the beach as a container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, in El Ain El Sokhna in Suez, east of Cairo, Egypt April 24, 2017.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

Qatar's state energy company, one of the world's biggest liquefied natural gas exporters, has paused sending tankers through the Red Sea after US-led strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen targeting the crucial trade route.

Read more

Myanmar rebel group claims control of town bordering India, Bangladesh

Myanmar army soldiers queue to climb into a vehicle.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An ethnic armed group in the western Myanmar state of Rakhine said it has taken control of a town bordering India and Bangladesh, marking the latest loss for the military government as it battles rebellion in several parts of the country.

Read more

In Tehran, Jaishankar holds 'productive' discussion with Iranian urban development minister

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Credit: PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his engagements in Iran on Monday by meeting Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash during which the two sides held a detailed and 'productive' discussion on establishing a long-term cooperation framework on the strategically vital Chabahar port. India has been pushing for the Chabahar port project to boost regional trade, especially for its connectivity to Afghanistan.

Read more

(Published 15 January 2024, 13:07 IST)
