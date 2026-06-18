DH Evening Brief | Uddhav Thackeray cracks the whip on 6 rebel MPs; 'Telegram like Frankenstein': HC told, order on plea against ban reserved

<h2>Uddhav Thackeray cracks the whip on 6 rebel MPs; Shiv Sena (UBT) begins process to seek their disqualification</h2>.<p>Escalating its confrontation with the rebel faction, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday initiated disciplinary proceedings against six Lok Sabha members who skipped a parliamentary party meeting convened in New Delhi, treating their absence as defiance of the party whip.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/uddhav-thackeray-cracks-the-whip-on-6-rebel-mps-shiv-sena-ubt-begins-process-to-seek-their-disqualification-4043559">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Telegram like Frankenstein': Centre argues in court, Delhi HC reserves order on plea against ban</h2>.<p>The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea by Telegram against the Centre’s move to temporarily restrict access to the massaging app ahead of June 21 NEET-UG re-examination.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telegram-like-frankenstein-centre-argues-in-court-delhi-hc-reserves-order-on-plea-against-ban-4043734">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Stay calm, ignore noise on social media': NTA's message to NEET-UG candidates ahead of re-exam</h2>.<p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday asked NEET-UG aspirants to stay calm and focussed on their preparation, an not pay any heed to rumours of postponement of the examination.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/stay-calm-ignore-rumours-ntas-message-to-neet-ug-candidates-ahead-of-re-exam-4043597">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka Council polls: Ugrappa accuses Yatnal of breaching secrecy by declaring his vote for BJP</h2>.<p>Congress leader and former MP V S Ugrappa on Thursday alleged that Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (who has been expelled from the BJP) violated secrecy by writing to the BJP national president on whom he would vote for.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-council-polls-ugrappa-accuses-yatnal-of-breaching-secrecy-by-declaring-his-vote-for-bjp-4043683">Read more</a></p>.<h2>How India sparred with Telegram days ahead of blocking the app</h2>.<p>India privately rebuked Telegram for not proactively removing accounts offering purported leaked exam papers while the company accused New Delhi of misrepresenting meeting records, an impasse that led to an unprecedented ban of the app, documents show. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/how-india-sparred-with-telegram-days-ahead-of-blocking-the-app-4043645">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TMC funds worth over Rs 1,000 crore in focus as rebel Aroop Biswas seeks freeze on party's bank accounts</h2>.<p>The fight for over Rs 1,000 crore funds and assets of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has started with Aroop Biswas — who is aligned with the rebels and claims to be the party Treasurer — writing to a bank seeking freeze on party's bank accounts amid leadership tussle. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmc-funds-worth-over-rs-1000-cr-in-focus-as-rebel-aroop-biswas-seeks-freeze-on-partys-bank-accounts-4043551">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Hampi temple instead of Konark, Newton a pilot: Odisha textbooks under scanner for over 1,600 errors</h2>.<p>The Odisha government has ordered a high-level probe after more than 1,600 errors were detected in newly introduced school textbooks for Classes 1 to 8, triggering criticism from teachers and opposition parties.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/hampi-temple-instead-konark-isaac-newton-a-pilot-odisha-textbooks-under-scanner-over-1600-errors-cm-orders-probe-4043472">Read more</a></p>.<h2>First tankers cross Strait of Hormuz after Iran deal even as Israeli strikes stir doubt in Lebanon</h2>.<p>Hours after US President Donald Trump signed a deal with Iran to end the war that has disrupted global energy supplies, three Saudi-flagged supertankers carrying 6 million barrels of crude sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/first-tankers-cross-strait-of-hormuz-after-iran-deal-even-as-israeli-strikes-stir-doubt-in-lebanon-4043800">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Is India prepared for a 'Super El Nino'? Why scientists are worried about 2026 and what it could mean</h2>.<p>India has weathered strong El Niño years before. But scientists warn that 2026 may test the country's preparedness in ways that go beyond just the risk of drought.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/environment/is-india-prepared-for-a-super-el-nino-why-scientists-are-worried-about-2026-and-what-it-could-mean-4043721">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BCCI plans early start for IPL to beat the heat</h2>.<p>Amid growing concerns about heat, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning an early start to Indian Premier League (IPL) from next season.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/bcci-plans-early-start-for-ipl-to-beat-the-heat-4043486">Read more</a></p>