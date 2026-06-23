DH Evening Brief | Udhayanidhi Stalin takes a personal dig at CM Vijay; Building involved in Lucknow fire got demolition order in 2016

<h2>'Only Tamil Nadu knows story of wife searching for her husband': Udhayanidhi Stalin takes a personal dig at CM Vijay</h2>.<p>Tamil Nadu Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, making an apparent reference to the latter’s ongoing divorce proceedings while criticising remarks made by the Chief Minister against protesting farmers.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/only-tamil-nadu-knows-story-of-wife-searching-for-her-husband-udhayanidhi-stalin-takes-a-personal-dig-at-cm-vijay-4049396">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Lucknow fire: Residential building being used for commercial activities got demolition order in 2016</h2>.<p>The Lucknow building, which was struck by a devastating fire on Monday that claimed 15 lives, mostly those of students, was "unauthorised" and an order to demolish it was issued in 2016 but it was revoked later allegedly through collusion with Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/lucknow-fire-residential-building-being-used-for-commercial-activities-got-demolition-order-in-2016-4049341">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Former-SC judge KT Thomas, Mammootty, others receive Padma awards</h2>.<p>Noted Malayalam journalist P Narayanan and former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas received Padma Vibhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. Veteran actor Mammootty and singer Alka Yagnik were conferred Padma Bhushan.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/former-sc-judge-kt-thomas-mammootty-others-receive-padma-awards-4049458">Read more</a></p>.<h2>MP CM Mohan Yadav's family acquired 168 acres of land for Rs 45 cr amid Ujjain infra push; Congress calls it 'engine of plunder'</h2>.<p>The Congress on Tuesday attacked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after a news report claimed that Yadav's family bought acres of land in Ujjain in zones benefiting from infrastructure projects, and said "engine of plunder" is running at full speed under the BJP's "double-engine" government in the state.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/mp-cm-mohan-yadavs-family-acquired-168-acres-of-land-for-rs-45-cr-amid-ujjain-infra-push-congress-calls-it-engine-of-plunder-4049140">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Mamata Banerjee is TMC chairperson': Party sends office-bearers list to EC amid faceoff with rebels</h2>.<p>The Trinamool Congress has sent a fresh list of its office bearers and national working committee members to the Election Commission (EC), asserting that Mamata Banerjee continues to head the party.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/mamata-banerjee-is-tmc-chairperson-party-sends-office-bearers-list-to-ec-amid-faceoff-with-rebels-4049093">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ayodhya Ram mandir 'embezzlement' row: SIT submits interim report, recommends FIR against over 20 people</h2>.<p>The special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of the offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Tuesday, submitted its interim report to the state government.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ayodhya-ram-mandir-embezzlement-row-sit-submits-interim-report-recommends-fir-against-over-20-people-4049327">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NEET row | Cops 'fact-check' claim, rule out traffic led to delay</h2>.<p>In a detailed fact-check shared on X, the Bengaluru Traffic Police said it reviewed CCTV footage, interacted with the candidate and parents, and conducted a route analysis.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/due-to-late-departure-longer-route-bengaluru-police-rule-out-traffic-congestion-led-to-students-missing-neet-ug-re-exam-4049154">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Telegram returns in India as temporary ban expires; app restored on Google Play</h2>.<p>Shortly after the NEET re-exam took place on Sunday, instant messaging platform Telegram began returning to service in India on Tuesday, with the app reappearing on Google's Play Store while remaining unavailable on Apple's App Store for several hours.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/telegram-returns-in-india-as-temporary-ban-expires-app-restored-on-google-play-4049309">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CUET-UG 2026 results declared for 11.6 lakh candidates</h2>.<p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 on Tuesday, June 23. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official website.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/cuet-ug-2026-results-declared-for-116-lakh-candidates-details-here-2-4049300">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIFA World Cup 2026 | Lionel Messi's 'dubious' record with penalties</h2>.<p>Lionel Messi broke multiple records after Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria, but one that he would not want under his name. The Argentinian captain was named the player with most missed penalties across all of his FIFA World Cup games after kicking the football far right of the post during a penalty.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-lionel-messis-dubious-record-with-penalties-4049189">Read more</a></p>