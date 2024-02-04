DH Evening Brief: UP police arrests Indian embassy worker allegedly spying for Pak; Kejriwal says BJP wants him to join it

MEA working with probe authorities, say sources after UP police arrests Indian embassy worker posted in Moscow
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is working with investigative authorities in the case relating to the Uttar Pradesh police arresting an Indian embassy staffer posted in Moscow for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, official sources said on Sunday. Read more
BJP wants us to join it but we will not do so as we have done no wrong: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP had been trying to compel him and other AAP leaders to join the party and asserted they would not do so as they had done no wrong. The BJP dismissed his claim as an attempt to "distract and trick" the people of Delhi. Read more
Uber, Ola will have to fall in line as Karnataka govt fixes uniform fare for taxis
City taxis and those operating through app-based aggregators like Uber and Ola will now have to follow the new fare structure announced by the Karnataka Transport Department. Read more
With no food for days, Assam youth found eating raw flesh of cat in Kerala
In a shocking incident, a man hailing from Assam in Kuttippuram in this north Kerala district was found consuming raw flesh of a cat, after having had no means to consume food for days. Read more
Governments post-Independence showed tendency of being ashamed of holy places for political gains: PM Modi
Hinting towards the Congress rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said governments post-Independence developed a tendency of being ashamed of the holy places and the ancient civilization for political gains. Read more
No adverse impact of Red Sea crisis so far on India's trade
There is no adverse impact on India's exports and imports so far due to the Red Sea crisis, an official said. Read more
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, one of the most recognised faces of India's fintech industry, has seen a fair share of controversies. Read more
England 67-1 at stumps on Day 3 against India, chase record 399 to win
Set a stiff 399-run target, England were 67 for one in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the second Test against India here on Sunday. Read more