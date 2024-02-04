JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: UP police arrests Indian embassy worker allegedly spying for Pak; Kejriwal says BJP wants him to join it

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 04 February 2024, 14:45 IST

Follow Us

MEA working with probe authorities, say sources after UP police arrests Indian embassy worker posted in Moscow

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is working with investigative authorities in the case relating to the Uttar Pradesh police arresting an Indian embassy staffer posted in Moscow for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, official sources said on Sunday. Read more

BJP wants us to join it but we will not do so as we have done no wrong: Kejriwal

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP had been trying to compel him and other AAP leaders to join the party and asserted they would not do so as they had done no wrong. The BJP dismissed his claim as an attempt to "distract and trick" the people of Delhi. Read more

Uber, Ola will have to fall in line as Karnataka govt fixes uniform fare for taxis

City taxis and those operating through app-based aggregators like Uber and Ola will now have to follow the new fare structure announced by the Karnataka Transport Department. Read more

With no food for days, Assam youth found eating raw flesh of cat in Kerala

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

In a shocking incident, a man hailing from Assam in Kuttippuram in this north Kerala district was found consuming raw flesh of a cat, after having had no means to consume food for days. Read more

Governments post-Independence showed tendency of being ashamed of holy places for political gains: PM Modi

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Hinting towards the Congress rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said governments post-Independence developed a tendency of being ashamed of the holy places and the ancient civilization for political gains. Read more

No adverse impact of Red Sea crisis so far on India's trade

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

There is no adverse impact on India's exports and imports so far due to the Red Sea crisis, an official said. Read more

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, one of the most recognised faces of India's fintech industry, has seen a fair share of controversies. Read more

England 67-1 at stumps on Day 3 against India, chase record 399 to win

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Set a stiff 399-run target, England were 67 for one in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the second Test against India here on Sunday. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 February 2024, 14:45 IST)
India NewsWorld newsBusiness NewsSports News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT