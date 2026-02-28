<h2>US, Israel strike Iran live updates | <strong>US, Israel launch major attack on Iran</strong></h2>.<p>Israel has launched a 'pre-emptive' attack against Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-israel-strikes-iran-live-updates-trump-says-us-aims-to-topple-government-in-tehran-3915061">Read more</a></p>.<h2>At least 21 people dead in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada fireworks factory blast</h2>.<p>At least 21 people were killed and several others remained in critical condition following a massive explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Samalkot Mandal of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/at-least-21-people-dead-in-andhra-pradeshs-kakinada-fireworks-factory-blast-3915302">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian Embassies in Iran, other Middle Eastern countries advise citizens to 'stay indoors' after joint US-Israel strikes</h2>.<p>The Indian Embassy in Iran on Saturday issued an advisory for its citizens and urged them to exercise "utmost caution" and "stay indoors as far as possible” following a joint operation by Israel and the United States in Iran.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indian-embassy-in-iran-advises-nationals-to-stay-indoors-after-joint-us-israel-strikes-3915160">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Above-normal heatwave days likely across most of India from March to May: IMD</strong></h2>.<p>Above-normal number of heatwave days are expected over most parts of the country between March and May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monthly forecast on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/above-normal-heatwave-days-likely-across-most-of-india-from-march-to-may-imd-3915410">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Jammu and Kashmir scripts history; defeats Karnataka to win first-ever Ranji Trophy title</h2>.<p>Jammu and Kashmir scripted history by clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 67 years at the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/jammu-and-kashmir-scripts-history-defeats-karnataka-to-win-first-ever-ranji-trophy-title-3915019">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIR against saffron outfit after ‘Road not for Muslims’ graffiti appears on Uttar Pradesh Highway</h2>.<p>Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district registered a case against a saffron outfit after hate graffiti appeared on the walls on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway 72 A stating that the road was not for the Muslims.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/fir-against-saffron-outfit-after-road-not-for-muslims-graffiti-appears-on-uttar-pradesh-highway-3915393">Read more</a></p>.<h2>AI summit protest: Can't deny liberty on conjectures, says court, grants bail to Youth Congress chief</h2>.<p>A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was arrested in connection with a protest at the India AI Impact Summit here, saying "no person shall be devoid of his liberty on mere conjectures".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/ai-summit-protest-cant-deny-liberty-on-conjectures-says-court-grants-bail-to-youth-congress-chief-3915270">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I did nothing wrong': Bill Clinton denies wrongdoing at grilling on Epstein files</h2>.<p>Former United States president Bill Clinton on Friday denied any wrongdoing while testifying to a congressional panel probing his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/i-did-nothing-wrong-bill-clinton-denies-wrongdoing-at-grilling-on-epstein-files-3914987">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Balancing act in diplomacy: The perils of short-term bets</h2>.<p>Standing before Israel’s lawmakers earlier this week in the country’s parliament, the Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his host nation lavishly.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/balancing-act-in-diplomacy-the-perils-of-short-term-bets-3914839">Read more</a></p>.<h2>A century-old legacy to move: Inside Bengaluru’s big racecourse relocation plan</h2>.<p>After decades of legal uncertainty over the fate of the iconic racecourse land in central Bengaluru, the Bangalore Turf Club is now set to relocate to Kunigal following a recent Cabinet approval by the Government of Karnataka.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/a-century-old-legacy-to-move-inside-bengalurus-big-racecourse-relocation-plan-3914920">Read more</a></p>