<h2>Pahalgam-like attack in Mumbai: US-returned man stabs 2 security guards for not being able to 'recite Kalma'</h2>.<p>A US-returned man reportedly injured two security guards after asking their religion in Maharashtra's Thane, with investigators finding notes referring to 'lone wolf' attacks and the Islamic State at his house, leading to the Anti-Terrorism Squad take over the case.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/pahalgam-like-attack-in-mumbai-us-returned-man-stabs-2-security-guards-for-not-being-able-to-recite-kalma-3983833">Read more</a></p>.<h2>AI, IndiGo, SpiceJet seek ATF price relief; say airline industry on verge of 'stopping operations'</h2>.<p>With an unprecedented rise in jet fuel prices and exorbitant crack/differential between crude and ATF, the federation said the operation of airlines is being challenged in totality.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/ai-indigo-spicejet-seek-atf-price-relief-say-airline-industry-on-verge-of-stopping-operations-3983728">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rescheduled working hours, rest areas: Labour Ministry rolls out advisory on heatwave protection for workers</h2>.<p>The Ministry asked states and UTs to issue necessary directions to employers, occupiers, industries and construction companies for immediate implementation of worker safety measures.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rescheduled-working-hours-rest-areas-labour-ministry-rolls-out-advisory-on-heatwave-protection-for-workers-3983957">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Umar Khalid event: Tension outside Bengaluru venue as over 50 protestors are detained</h2>.<p>Tension prevailed outside the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) in Domlur on Tuesday (April 28) ahead of a programme linked to Umar Khalid, with BJP Yuva Morcha members attempting to barge into the premises<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/umar-khalid-event-tension-outside-bengaluru-venue-as-over-50-protestors-are-detained-3983977">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India scheduled to receive fourth unit of S-400 missile systems in early May</h2>.<p>India is set to receive the fourth unit of the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system from Russia in the first part of May, reports PTI news agency. It is expected to further enhance the Indian Air Force's air defence mechanism.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-scheduled-to-receive-fourth-unit-of-s-400-missile-systems-in-early-may-3983764">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Now, Manish Sisodia writes to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma; says he 'can't be part of proceedings' in her court</h2>.<p>A day after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced that he or his lawyer will not appear before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the excise policy case, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday followed suit.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/now-manish-sisodia-writes-to-justice-swarana-kanta-sharma-says-he-cant-be-part-of-proceedings-in-her-court-3983684">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'You got married because we made you MP': AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj throws jibe at Raghav Chadha</h2>.<p>Bhardwaj accused Chadha of conspiring with the BJP and harming AAP's image. He went so far as to say that Chadha's marriage to Parineeti Chopra happened because AAP made him a member of Rajya Sabha.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/you-got-married-because-we-made-you-mp-aaps-saurabh-bhardwaj-throws-jibe-at-raghav-chadha-3983513">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 | Bhabanipur at a crossroads: Loyalty to Didi or call for change?</h2>.<p>Mamata's aide-turned-adversary has emerged as the de facto chief ministerial candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party — the party he joined after quitting the TMC five years ago — in West Bengal.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-election-2026-bhabanipur-at-crossroads-loyalty-to-didi-mamata-banerjee-or-call-for-change-3983559">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing husband during honeymoon in Meghalaya, granted bail</h2>.<p>A court in Meghalaya on Tuesday granted bail to Indore resident Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly got her husband killed during their honeymoon in the northeastern state in 2025.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/sonam-raghuvanshi-accused-of-killing-husband-during-honeymoon-in-meghalaya-granted-bail-3983926">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Can one die of watermelon poisoning? Doctors weigh in on rare Mumbai case</h2>.<p>In a disturbing case, a family of four in Mumbai succumbed to death after consuming watermelon. The incident, which occurred on April 26, has sent a shock wave across the country and made people speculate the alleged food poisoning caused by a harmless seasonal fruit.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/can-one-die-of-watermelon-poisoning-doctors-weigh-in-on-rare-mumbai-case-newsalert-3983749">Read more</a></p>