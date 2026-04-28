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DH Evening Brief | US-returned man stabs 2 security guards for not being able to 'recite Kalma'; AI, IndiGo, SpiceJet seek ATF price relief

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Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:54 IST
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