<h2>Iran will not be 'endless war': Pentagon chief</h2>.<p>US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday that military operations against Iran would not lead to an "endless war" and that the aim was to destroy Tehran's missiles, Navy and other security infrastructure.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-israel-strike-iran-live-updates-ali-khamenei-killed-donald-trump-iran-retaliatory-strikes-uae-abu-dhabi-middle-east-west-asia-conflict-news-alerts-iran-regime-change-donald-trump-tehran-blasts-2-3917321">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mark Carney; both agree to terms of reference on economic partnership</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, during the latter's visit to India, have agreed to soon finalise a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, a major aspect of the joint statement made on Monday by both leaders.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-holds-bilateral-talks-with-mark-carney-both-agree-to-terms-of-reference-on-economic-partnership-3917180">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>Netanyahu's fate uncertain? Iran says military strikes targeted Israeli PM office, govt complex</h2>.<p>The revolutionary guards of Iran said on Monday that they had launched missile strikes on Israel's Tel Aviv.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/netanyahus-fate-uncertain-iran-says-military-strikes-targeted-israeli-pm-office-govt-complex-3917448">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US confirms losing three F-15 planes in accidental fire by Kuwait</h2>.<p>The US on Monday lost three F-15E fighter jets after they were "accidentally" shot down by Kuwaiti air defences amidst Operation Epic Fury on Iran.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-confirms-losing-three-f-15-planes-in-accidental-fire-by-kuwait-3917490">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Centre prepared to bring back Indians stranded in West Asia: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi</h2>.<p>The Centre is fully prepared to bring back Indians stranded in the Gulf region and is in touch with Indian missions abroad to ensure their safety, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/centre-prepared-to-bring-back-indians-stranded-in-west-asia-union-minister-pralhad-joshi-3917221">Read more </a></p>.<h2>New project, same old story: Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Gopalganj</h2>.<p>A portion of an under-construction small bridge collapsed in Bihar's Gopalganj district, an official said on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/new-project-same-old-story-under-construction-bridge-collapses-in-bihars-gopalganj-3917213">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>'#AA22xA6': Is this Allu Arjun's dystopian look? Speculated 'leaked picture' from Atlee's film breaks the internet</h2>.<p>The internet has officially gone into celebratory mode over an alleged 'leak' from the sets of Atlee and Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated project #AA22xA6.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/aa22xa6-is-this-allu-arjuns-dystopian-look-speculated-leaked-picture-from-atlees-film-breaks-the-internet-3917274">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Pray Khamenei's soul attains peace': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams US for choosing 'path of war'</h2>.<p>'I strongly condemn this contradiction and express my condolences on the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei', Siddaramaiah said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/pray-khameneis-soul-attains-peace-karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-slams-us-for-choosing-path-of-war-3917553">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Travancore Devaswom Board to oppose entry of women in 10-50 age group to Sabarimala</h2>.<p>The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that manages the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple has decided to oppose the entry of women in the 10 to 50 age group to the Ayyappa temple.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/travancore-devaswom-board-to-oppose-entry-of-women-in-10-50-age-group-to-sabarimala-temple-3917381">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>Symbolic political critique: Delhi court grants bail to 9 Youth Congress workers in AI summit protest case</h2>.<p>A court here has granted bail to nine Indian Youth Congress workers who were arrested in connection with the "shirtless" protest at the AI summit, saying the protest constituted symbolic political critique and pre-trial detention could "illicit pre-emptive punishment."</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/symbolic-political-critique-delhi-court-grants-bail-to-9-youth-congress-workers-in-ai-summit-protest-case-3917228">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No water, no food': Israel-Iran War leaves Karnataka's Hassan residents stuck in Bahrain, Dubai</h2>.<p>A seven-member group from Angadihalli village in Belur taluk of Karnataka's Hassan district, who had travelled to Bahrain to sell hair oil, has been left stranded there due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/no-water-no-food-israel-iran-war-leaves-karnatakas-hassan-residents-stuck-in-bahrain-dubai-3917385">Read more</a> </p>